Stockholm Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
813 reviews

1-10 of 814 Stockholm Cruise Reviews

Review for Ambience to Europe - All

User Avatar
Daffodil1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Did our own walking tour of the old city one day. Next day visited the Vasa Museum - highlight! Make sure you allow enough time to look around it all - and then the Army museum. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
teng
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The final leg of the cruise. Another mistake on our part and hopefully you gain from our experience. Read some of the post from previous people who already took the same trip mostly took the Hop on Hop off (HOHO). So, we bought tickets before the trip not knowingly will be a tremendous waste of money and time. Just to let you know also that going to Stockholm from Nynashamn is a one hour train ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
John Faris
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Actually Nysahaven, a port some 20 miles from Stockholm, very pleasant to walk around with a chocolate shop and helpful tourist information ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
mcelroyjd
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

we caught the train in from Nynashamn and did the Rick Steves Gamla Stan walk including an extended visit to the Nobel Prize Musuem which was really cool to see. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
lisak257
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We got here one day ahead and visited the Vassa Museum. I highly recommend it. we didn't have time to do anything else, but Stockholm is a beautiful city. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
NRC2004
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Good overview. Also spent several hours at the Vassa Museum. Do not miss it ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Sapphire Princess to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Jim the Bear
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Took the "one way ticket" shuttle bus ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Viking Sea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Maggie_d
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The first museum seemed more like it was meant for children than adults. The second site was better, especially the Gold Room. ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Regal Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Willyyd
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We did this on our own using Rick Steves walking tour. Great city to walk in ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Review for Regal Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
debs135
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We docked outside of the city, so had to take the Stromma Hop On Hop Off buses in. Wish that Stromma would have left a bit earlier, but we did not leave dock until almost 90 minutes after getting off ship as we had to wait until bus filled up almost completely before they would leave. That took precious time away from us, so I would not recommend them. While in Stockholm on our own we visited ...
Sail Date: August 2019

