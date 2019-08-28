The final leg of the cruise. Another mistake on our part and hopefully you gain from our experience. Read some of the post from previous people who already took the same trip mostly took the Hop on Hop off (HOHO). So, we bought tickets before the trip not knowingly will be a tremendous waste of money and time. Just to let you know also that going to Stockholm from Nynashamn is a one hour train ...
We docked outside of the city, so had to take the Stromma Hop On Hop Off buses in. Wish that Stromma would have left a bit earlier, but we did not leave dock until almost 90 minutes after getting off ship as we had to wait until bus filled up almost completely before they would leave. That took precious time away from us, so I would not recommend them. While in Stockholm on our own we visited ...