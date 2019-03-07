  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Bali to Asia Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
35 reviews

1-10 of 35 Bali to Asia Cruise Reviews

Classy Ship

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
Alderman123
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the Orion for the Panama Canal itinerary, especially since it sailed from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles. We enjoyed the historical lectures and the multiple Planetarium events, as well as the Canal Locks informative step by step discussion. The ship was well-appointed with very comfortable seating throughout the ship. Two smallish pools, with one being an infinity pool with the other ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Bali to Hong Kong, nope only Bali to Bangkok due to Coronavirus

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
Mike&amp;Patty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the port calls in Vietnam and Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the cruise was canceled in Bangkok through an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus. Yes this was disappointing, but this ensured that the ship and us did not got stuck in 14-days of quarantine somewhere. Regent did the right thing and was more than generous with the refund and future cruise discount. The ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

All inclusive? Well, maybe not so much ...

Review for Seven Seas Voyager to Asia

User Avatar
jodojackers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of it's itinerary. We have cruised a lot. In a nutshell, the ship itself met our expectations. Comfortable. Clean. Staff friendly and helpful. Food very good. Entertainment good. Our only disappointment were the excursions -- unless you pay extra, you get mediocre excursions -- mostly long bus rides. But the poor rating has nothing to do with the excursions. ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Superb tall ship experience

Review for Star Clipper to Asia

User Avatar
ludicat
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a great intimate soft adventure but with all the luxuries. We shared the experience with 144 other passengers but you never felt crowded. Every sail away the sails were raised along with emotions. Dining was very good with a six course meal should you choose with full waiter service. Drinks were well priced with house drinks at 3.5 Euro along with an excellent wine list from house ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Not as expected!

Review for Le Laperouse to Asia

User Avatar
stevenson53
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were expecting the best ever cruise and our personal experience is as follows: The good things: - The ship is beautiful, fairly new and nicely appointed. - The dining and room staff are great and will do anything for you. - The itinerary of our 17 day cruise from Bali to Hong Kong was well thought out and perfect for us. - The whole ship is clean and tidy. - The rooms are well ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Interesting Indonesian Islands

Review for Panorama II to Asia

User Avatar
AuntieNelly
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is the second cruise with Variety (first being the Seychelles) and both have been excellent. The itinerary was great visiting 10 islands in 8 days, and some that could only be done with the small ship experience to some beautiful remote spots. Everything was smooth from embarkation and throughout the duration of the cruise, with the crew working hard to make sure everything went ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Southeast Asia

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
gamble2019
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had been to Thailand before and really enjoyed the trip. This cruise brought me into contact with several other countries of interest to me. We took the pre cruise in Bali, the hotel was fabulous and the tours very interesting. Since I am not familiar with Hindu and Buddhist religions I was interested in learning more. Although the trip was outstanding my one complaint is that the 'free' ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Love the ship, Excursions were mixed bag

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
BobandGinny
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are loyal Viking River cruisers (5 trips) and decided to give Viking Ocean a try. We have traveled on other ocean cruise lines. Generally, things went pretty well for us, though there were a few bumps during the first couple of days. We love the Viking Orion. With only about 900 passengers, it is small and intimate but still has everything we wanted. If you are looking for casinos or ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Bali to Bangkok on Viking Orion

Review for Viking Orion to Asia

User Avatar
skybird564
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Since we were so happy with our Viking River Cruise we figured that we could expect the same overall quality and amount of personal attention if we elected to do an ocean cruise with them. This was not necessarily correct. While Viking's amenities, food, housekeeping, etc., etc were as good as other cruise lines, there was nothing on this cruise that made it any better than say a Norwegian or ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Impressive First Cruise with Silversea

Review for Silver Muse to Asia

User Avatar
Chameleon
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are regular cruisers and have sailed on many different lines like Celebrity, RCCL, Princess, P&O, NCL and Carnival, however, this was our first cruise on a smaller ship. The combination of a good price for the cruise and an interesting itinerary made it attractive to book this holiday. We were certainly not disappointed with our first Silversea experience! The ship was immaculate and had ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Classic Verandah Suite

