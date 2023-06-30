To begin with, the cabins -- they're all suites -- are beautifully designed and feature some of the largest balconies in the industry. (Balcony sizes range from 55 to 994 square feet.) At the very top is the Regent Suite, a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom cabin that is so indulgent and well-appointed, passengers staying there might never want to leave.

Then, there's the dining, with two restaurants that make their debut for the line on Explorer: Chartreuse and Pacific Rim. Food onboard is outstanding no matter where you dine, but the addition of the new specialty restaurants -- included in the price -- gives passengers more variety. The line's signature steakhouse, Prime 7, remains one of the best at sea, and its main dining restaurant options, Compass Rose and La Veranda/Sette Mari, set the bar high for "standard" cruise ship dining.

The ship features more than an acre of granite and an acre of marble, almost 500 chandeliers and some 2,500 pieces of art, including works by masters such as Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall. And that's not just in the public spaces, which are impressive. Suites feature incredible marble and stone detailing in their bathrooms and on surfaces like desks and bars.

Those looking to poke holes in the "most luxurious" claim might point to the ship's entertainment, which is OK but not extravagant as one might expect. Likewise, the spa feels like it missed an opportunity to create a more expansive thermal suite complex, with features such as a therapy pool. But complaints in general are minor.

With its over-the-top features and world-class dining, Seven Seas Explorer delivers a luxurious experience that feels like something special. Whether the ship is the world's most luxurious is a judgment call, but Seven Seas Explorer makes a good case.