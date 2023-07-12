Viking Orion stands out as the first ship in the fleet to feature a high-tech planetarium. And it's fantastic. Passengers with even a passing interest in space will adore this brilliant element, which brings the stars and planets up close. The high-res 26-seat dome theater links to the ship's telescope and shows 3D programs that will make you feel like a kid again. The ship's ties to exploration have been around since its inception; it was even christened by astronaut Anna Fisher. (You'll see photos of space exploration everywhere onboard, further strengthening the theme.) The planetarium is a whiz-bang feature that grabs your attention, but it's certainly not the only thing that makes this beautiful ship so outstanding.

The exceptional cabins are also a big draw. No matter which category you pick, you'll find yourself with plenty of space and amenities that make your voyage more comfortable -- things like heated floors and fog-free mirrors in the bathrooms, spacious balconies and a living area large enough that you'll actually enjoy spending time there.

Then, there's the thermal suite, a part of the spa designed for relaxation, with a heavenly thalassotherapy pool, steam room and snow grotto. Viking's thermal suite is one of the best perks at sea because it's included in the cost of your cruise. The cruise line holds dear its no-nickel-and-diming policy, which makes Viking Orion an excellent value, with included dining even at the ship's specialty restaurants; wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion in each port. The quality and variety of dining on Viking Orion is top-notch, while included shore excursions are fairly standard, with few that stand out. Service in general also is notable, as crew members are friendly, helpful and efficient.

The ship has Nordic roots, so it's no surprise it's decorated throughout in pure Scandinavian style, with light and bright woods and fabrics, shades of blue and clever use natural lighting everywhere. Dining, drinks and even the spa reflect Scandinavian tastes with goods (salmon and waffles, for example) and brands (from Norwegian craft beer to Swedish skin-care products).

Viking Orion succeeds because of its attention to detail, which is evident in every space. The Living Room, the ship's main atrium area, is designed to feel like your living room; comfy chairs and tables fill the space, and these have hidden outlets and USB ports so you can charge your devices while reading a book or listening to the musician play. Details in spaces like the Wintergarden and the Explorers' Lounge reflect deeply personal tastes and memories from Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen and his family.

For more details about cabins, dining and things to do, see the separate sections of this review.