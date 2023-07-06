  • Write a Review
Silver Shadow Review

5.0 / 5.0
275 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Janice Wald Henderson
Contributor

Silver Shadow delivers a fine balance of onboard service and outstanding shore experiences. The 382-passenger ship is just big enough to provide multiple lounge, dining and entertainment options, and small enough for crew to quickly learn passengers' names and preferences.

Built in 2000 with its last major refurbishment in 2011, this well-maintained ship has beautiful bones. Rich teak and shiny brass accents abound. In late 2016, Silver Shadow underwent a much-needed refreshment. Upholstery and carpeting in public areas and in the bigger suites were redone. (The swirl-patterned carpeting in passenger hallways and some public corridors adds needed pizzazz.) Parquet floors throughout the ship were refinished and gleam like new. All accommodations are suites, chock-full of amenities like Pratesi linens and Bulgari toiletries. Colors tend toward subdued shades of beige, brown, blue and burgundy -- staid and classic.

Onboard activities are plentiful. Bridge-players -- and there are many -- schmooze in the Card Room. Exercise fiends enjoy jogging on Deck 10 and working out in the well-equipped fitness center. The small but efficient Spa at Silversea and beauty salon offer an impressive array of services. Retired diplomats and other distinguished guests provide comprehensive port-related lectures. An art expert presents knowledgeable lectures while soft-selling high-end original sculptures, paintings and lithographs by the likes of Picasso, Matisse and Dali. These experts, usually gallery owners, possess genuine passion for their subjects.

Dining is varied and includes every option from fine Italian cuisine starring handmade pastas -– a Silver Shadow highlight -- to grill-your-own-steaks alfresco and sophisticated French fare. The overall culinary style is modern international. Yet expect some pleasant throwbacks, such as bouillon at 11 a.m. and proper afternoon tea at 4.

Suites come in eight categories, from 287-square-foot cabins with picture windows to the near 1,000-square-foot Grand and Owner's Suites with big private verandas. Don't expect high-tech amenities or even lots of outlets. Amenities aren't trendy -- no Nespresso machines in every suite, for instance, all the rage with some luxury lines. Silversea sticks to Illy espresso-makers (this is an Italian line, after all) and only in the biggest suites. About as cutting-edge as Silver Whisper gets are the complimentary magazines and newspapers you can read on smartphones and tablets by downloading a Silversea app. Those not particularly tech-savvy find the absence most comforting; others may be disappointed.

Butlers for every passenger make a giant difference in the onboard experience and truly distinguish Silversea from its competition. It seems they improve each year fleetwide. They more than fulfill requests -- they anticipate every need, from preparing a hot bubble bath on your return from a long shore excursion to whisking away dusty shoes and returning them polished.

Overall, Silver Shadow lacks the flair of new luxury ships -- the glam opulence of Regent Seven Seas Explorer or the sleek sexiness of Seabourn Encore. Sister-ship Silver Spirit has more dining variety, more evening entertainment and a more vibrant design. On Shadow, significant nightlife, such as razzle-dazzle shows or even guest musicians, is absent. Yet for this ship's devotees, it's perfect. Silver Shadow attracts those who think more old school than new -- at least, in cruise style. They choose Shadow for exquisite personalized service, spacious suites and the opportunity to travel to appealing ports in comfort and ease.

Pros

Classically elegant ship, stellar service, compelling ports

Cons

Limited entertainment and nightlife, staid decor

Bottom Line

Ultra-luxury ship for savvy travelers who enjoy big time pampering

About

Passengers: 382
Crew: 302
Passenger to Crew: 1.26:1
Launched: 2000
Shore Excursions: 1254

Sails To

Caribbean, Canada & New England, Baltic Sea, South Pacific

Sails From

Quebec City, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Barbados, Southampton, Southampton, San Francisco, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Hong Kong, Manhattan, Montreal, Seward, Los Angeles, Cartagena, Sydney, San Juan, Tahiti, Tokyo

Fellow Passengers

Passengers are affluent and well-traveled. Many are Silversea aficionados; it's easy to meet passengers who have sailed six or seven times with Silversea and proud of it. Most are couples in their mid-50s to early 80s. They are also international -- primarily Americans, yet with many passengers from the U.K., Australia and Europe. Most are friendly and inquisitive, and love swapping travel stories.

Silversea Silver Shadow Dress Code

Silver Shadow follows a more traditional dress code. On a 12-day cruise, there are two formal nights, requiring dark suit and tie or tuxedo for gentleman, and fancy cocktail dress or silk pants suit for women. However, tuxedos are rarely spotted. Many nights are informal, with jackets (ties optional) for men, and dresses or nice pants outfits for ladies. On busy excursion days, and the first and last evening of every cruise, casual attire, such as collared shirts and slacks for men and sundresses or casual pants outfits for women, rule. Shorts, jeans and flip-flops are a no-go at dinnertime anywhere. (Although on the last night, passengers usually wear whatever they want.) Pool deck dining is always casual, and the dressiest it gets in La Terrazza (the buffet by day, Italian restaurant by night) is informal.

Silver Shadow Inclusions

Cruises include meals, snacks, room service, alcohol (except for Connoisseurs List beverages), laundry room use and gratuities. Passengers get limited amounts of complimentary Wi-Fi based on cabin category, with higher-category cabins receiving unlimited internet access. The only additional costs are for shore excursions, spa and beauty salon treatments (tipping is included in the fees), fitness trainer, cigars and laundry and dry cleaning service (complimentary for top suites). The onboard currency is the U.S. dollar.

More about Silversea Silver Shadow

Where does Silversea Silver Shadow sail from?

Silversea Silver Shadow departs from Quebec City, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Barbados, Southampton, Southampton, San Francisco, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Hong Kong, Manhattan, Montreal, Seward, Los Angeles, Cartagena, Sydney, San Juan, Tahiti, and Tokyo

Where does Silversea Silver Shadow sail to?

Silversea Silver Shadow cruises to Quebec City, St. John's (Newfoundland), Gaspe, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), San Juan, St. Barts, Antigua, Jost Van Dyke, St. Maarten, Iles des Saintes, St. Lucia, Bequia, Barbados, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Scarborough, Grenada, Martinique, St. Kitts (Port Zante), St. John (U.S.V.I.), Southampton, Liverpool, Belfast, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Halifax, Saint John (New Brunswick), Bar Harbor, Boston, Newport, New York (Manhattan), San Francisco, Honolulu, Kauai, Christmas Island, Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa), Lautoka, Bali, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Da Nang, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Hiroshima, Osaka, Tokyo (Yokohama), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Montreal, Cartagena (Colombia), Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles, Seward, Icy Strait, Sitka, Juneau, Wrangell, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert, Victoria, Vancouver, Portland (Maine), Hamilton, Acapulco, St. Thomas, Fuerte Amador (Balboa), San Diego, Guadeloupe, Auckland, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington, Akaroa, Nelson, Sydney (Australia), Nevis, Newcastle (England), Brisbane, Fraser Island, Cairns, Thursday Island, Darwin, Broome, Komodo Island, Lombok, Cobh (Cork), Holyhead, Invergordon (Inverness), Costa Maya, Stockholm, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Hilo, Maui, Tahiti (Papeete), Bora Bora, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Moorea, Rarotonga, St. George's, Kingston, Jamaica , Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Hakodate, Dutch Harbor, Kodiak, and Whittier

How much does it cost to go on Silversea Silver Shadow?

Cruises on Silversea Silver Shadow start from $3,750 per person.

Is Silversea Silver Shadow a good ship to cruise on?

Silversea Silver Shadow won 12 awards over the years.
Silversea Silver Shadow Cruiser Reviews

A wonderful cruise to some challenging places

We have sailed on Regent's Navigator which is comparable in size to the Shadow but Silver Shadow is much better in our opinion.Read More
Timbuktu123

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Impressive for an older vessel

Silver Shadow is an older cruise ship but it was in superb condition and very clean.Read More
windsor08

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Size Matters

But, when I spotted a Travelzoo deal for the same itinerary on Silversea Silver Shadow, we rebooked.Read More
mlarocca

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Denali pre-cruise and Alaska Inside Passage

Fortunately for us, it seems that the Silver Shadow shorted the previous cruise passengers, in order to catch up to our cruise time, and then leave on the correct day for our cruise.Read More
jrickysimmons

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Silversea Cruises Fleet
Silver Wind
191 reviews
