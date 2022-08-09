Strap in for adventure on this 14-day repositioning cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas . Departing October 27, this spectacular sailing begins in Cape Liberty (Bayonne), New Jersey , and sails for Galveston, Texas -- but not before calling on Labadee, Haiti; Falmouth, Jamaica; Georgetown, Grand Cayman; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico.

The repositioning cruise moves Adventure of the Seas from its summer homeport in New Jersey to its winter one in Texas. It's also a rare itinerary that includes both Caribbean and Central American ports of call. And while Adventure of the Seas doesn't transit the Panama Canal on this cruise, the day call in Colon is close enough for a day trip to the easternmost Gatun Locks that empty out into the Caribbean Sea