Royal Caribbean Tampa Cruise Reviews

Sunset from the Solarium
Mahauhal Beach - Costa Maya
The bathroom (head).
Our oceanfront balcony cabin.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1560 reviews

1-10 of 1,560 Royal Caribbean Tampa Cruise Reviews

Covid testing

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jimbo63249
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Royal Caribbean have now introduced a fifty five dollar covid testing for every passenger doing a back to back cruise. Although it had cost us sixty euros for both of us to get a covid test at Rome airport to embark on the cruise in the first place, RCL have now introduced this extortionate charge for passengers doing a back to back cruise (two one week cruises in our case). So please be aware of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Lower quality than previous cruises with RCCL

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jollyrhino
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and chose this cruise ship/date because we had a credit that we needed to use and the times worked for us. I've been on many RCCL cruises in the past and this one seemed off. I'm not sure if it was because of Covid skewed rules or if because this was the last sailing before the ship was going off to dry dock. We both agreed the food was awful on this cruise. We only ate at the Main dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

MDR atmosphere on Royal

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
SetAnOpenCourse
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my third cruise with RCCL. I've been on about eighteen cruises on five different cruise lines. The ship and crew were excellent. I’d especially like to sail on Brilliance or her sister ships again, as the full promenade was great for walks and enjoying the sea. However, RCCL will be below several other cruise lines on the list of options. Why? Because, although the great majority ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Exceeded our expectations!

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
May B
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had a Crystal cruise booked for February which was cancelled when they ceased operations. Brilliance of the Seas is one of several options out of our very own Tampa cruise port, and this five day appealed to us. When I stepped off Brilliance, 25 months ago, from a cruise with three cousins, I told my husband I thought he’d like this ship, so I was delighted to see a schedule that would work for ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Worth it to book the UDP great staff.

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
40luv
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the cruise after Covid canceled our original cruise. We utilized the “lift and shift.” The ship needs some TLC but the crew is wonderful. I understand the ship is scheduled for dry dock - that’s good. The balcony cabins need attention. Our cabin steward, Jeremy, was wonderful. The UDP - totally worth it. If you dine at Giovanni- get the Osso buco. The UDP included 5 dinners ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Happy to be back cruising!

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
finsup01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We returned to cruising for the first time since the covid shutdown by doing back-to-back- to- back cruises on the Brilliance of the Seas starting on February 10 and ending on February 24. Because we are so excited to get back to cruising, we choose to emphasis the positive and not nit-pick too much about things that provide opportunities for improvement for RCL. First, the cruises left from ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

5 Day Tampa to Mexico

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Frogmaster
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It's convenient for me to sail from Tampa and I really like the Brilliance and other Radiance class. The ship is 20 years old but we'll cared for. Constant sanitizing and polishing was being done. The Radiance class best asset are the sea views from public areas. Window and glass abundant. Crew told us the Brilliance is going into drydock for updates in a couple of months. Due to covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Wonderful cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
dmk30
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first free cruise through Club Royale. Thank you. We left out of Tampa on the Brilliance. Was a wonderful cruise. Only around 1,100 passengers. Not crowded anywhere. Still had to wear masks but it was ok. All the crew were fantastic. Ship very clean. Room steward, Javier, very friendly, made you feel at home. Shows were great. You were served by crew in the Windjammer. All was good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Super sanitized and empty

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
iloveavacation
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

If you’re on the fence about cruising don’t be. This ship works extra hard to keep areas sanitized. Staff are friendly about it. There very few people on board. The food is fabulous, the shows are wonderful, first class. We’re so glad we came. We were on the fence about canceling because of the cruise with confidence guarantee. Everyone on the cruise seems to be enjoying Themselves. They are ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Great New Years!

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
sarflyer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as a special one for new years eve. We love sailing RC but this is the first time we had a not so great cruise port. We took a tour of Costa Maya which ended up being a drive through the slums which ended at Blue Key. At Blue Key they had a beach with recliners and very thin mats that were not comfortable. They gave us chips and salsa and two soda/water or juice drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Traveled with disabled person

