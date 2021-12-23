Review for Celebrity Constellation to Caribbean - Eastern

I say the best cruise ever since I have been on 50+ cruises both with my hubby (who has gone on his permanent cruise) and alone. This ship and staff and crew were so exceptional that I had to write this review to acknowledge every person that I had interacted with and the passengers as well. Even though this ship is an "oldie" (and so am I) she still had much to offer. The food on the buffet ...