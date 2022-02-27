Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - Western

This was my wife and my 26th cruise; our 5th on NCL (although they only show us as our second because the 3 previous ones were back in the 80's/90's). We fell in love with the layout of the ship and the spaciousness of the public areas made us feel like we were in a much larger ship. As with most NCL cruises, there were many dining choices, and all were dining on your own time. We liked the fact ...