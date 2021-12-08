  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Regent Seven Seas Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

In Banff national park prior to Rocky Mountaineer trip
Our bed decorated by Jay and Ni
Dressed for 50th (one year late) Wedding Anniversary dinner
On Rocky Mountaineer
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
100 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 100 Regent Seven Seas Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Gaining Weight is Easy

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Uberic21
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After weaving your way through the myriad of COVID questions, such as"Have you been exposed to COVID in the last 14 days?" (Like I'm really going to say yes.) You finally reach the gangway and are on board the Explorer. Finally, you see the incredible artwork, the beautiful common areas and with the welcome aboard glass of champagne in your hand, there is only one question you want to ask: "Which ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

The ship is the star!

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Perusal
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having had a land trip around S America cancelled, together with friends, we decided to push the boat out, excuse the pun, and treat ourselves to an ultra luxury cruise for once. We have cruised with the more mainstream lines, P&O, Cunard, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity on numerous occasions. We booked at a great price in August 21 for a deluxe veranda suite in no small part due to the vision we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Excellent

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
chefmur
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I ( late '50s) have cruised a15-20 times over the years, we did Disney Cruises when our kids were younger and most recently HAL and our first higher-end small ship Crystal prior to COVID. After cruising on Crystal we were sold on the higher-end all-inclusive ships. This was our first time with Reagent and since we paid more than we have ever paid the expectation was high. I am an ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Overpriced and underdelivered

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
trustcreator
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

On dream board after told best cruise brand and ship.Have been cruising since 1990 on numerous cruise lines but first time I have written to a cruise line over a number of major issues.My opinion is don't waste your hard earned money .Their response was as i prophesied a series of excuses.My main complaints were about the lack of more than one vegetarian options in many of the restaurants and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Dumped on departure day, lower standards, still great staff

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
richardwlcardwell
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed many times with Regent. ALWAYS STANDARDS HAVE BEEN HIGH BUT NOT SO MUCH ON THIS CRUISE. still great staff BUT the organisation re travel was lousy. Forced to fly via Heathrow both ways when direct flights available, dumped on day of departure in a beach club that was 1 star and over crowded to a level that was crazy. Put on a minibus with 10 passengers plus all luggage, crammed in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Safe Sailing in the time of COVID -- Great trip

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
MerryCruiser39
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise 2 years after our last Regent Cruise, which ended in February of 2020 in San Francisco. And, yes, we all know what happened then. I was so happy at the time that the cruise was so far out in 2022, that surely COVID would be done by then. Well, of course, just as we were trying to figure out what to do, Omicron hit and hard. The CDC issued a warning not to cruise, and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Regent restores the sunshine to our lives

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Crosspost
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We have cruised with Regent many times and having been on their Southampton to Barcelona trip in September 2021 (the second cruise after restart) we had such a lovely time we immediately booked to join our friend on their 'Icons of the Caribbean' trip - 14 days from Miami to Miami. Lovely itinerary and we were so excited. Then of course Omicron hit - fast spreading even to the fully vaccinated ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Canadians First Cruise After Pandemic Hiatus

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Canadianvoyager
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Dear cruisers, Before I start with my review I would like to point out that the comments, observations and feelings in this review are personal and belong to this specific Caribbean cruise that started on January 13th and ending on the 24th on board the Regent SS Splendor. This was a cruise that should've happened more than 1 1/2 years ago but because of the pandemic was canceled and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Cruising during a covid Spike

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Bikram62
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Regent is one of our favorite cruise lines and we heard they were launching a new ship with a cruise in and out of Miami . We decided that because we live in Florida that a cruise in and out of our home state would be easy, even off for whatever reason even if we ended up testing positive for Covid . Worst case they would tell us to go home and quarantine .. We booked when we were told no ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

First time Regent cruise

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
BNguy
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

While we are not new cruisers we have never sailed on Regent Seven Seas. We chose this cruise based on the fact we liked the itinerary and wanted to try this particular cruise before we sail on a much longer cruise in 2022 with Regent. We had read many things about Regent Seven Seas, watched several videos and of course read much on CruiseCritic. Both of us had a difficult time believing all we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Find a cruise

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Regent Seven Seas Ships
Seven Seas Explorer Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Explorer Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Navigator Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Splendor Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Seven Seas Voyager Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent