When Seven Seas Grandeur launches in 2023, it will be the sixth ship in the Regent Seven Seas fleet, and the third in series of new builds. The 750-passenger ship will become the sister ship to Seven Seas Splendor, which debuted in February 2020, and the self-titled "world's most luxurious cruise ship" Seven Seas Explorer, which launched in 2016.

Seven Seas Grandeur Deck Plans Will Be Spacious and Introduce New-look Regent Suite

Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, Seven Seas Grandeur will boast one of the highest space and crew to passenger ratios in the industry.

The all-suite ship will offer 15 cabin options, from Veranda Suites, which measure 215 square feet to the 4,443-square-foot $11,000 per night Regent Suite. This palatial suite sleeps up to six and features a personal sauna, steam room and treatment area where its occupants will be pampered with unlimited complimentary spa services. The master bedroom has a four-poster bed and a bathroom created with seven different types of marble. Other amenities include a second bedroom, dining room and living room with a bar.

The Regent Suite also offers unobstructed 270 degree views from the 1,227-square-foot wraparound veranda overlooking the bow of the ship. The balcony has a hot tub and new glass-enclosed relaxation space called “The Parlor" offering guests serene skylight relaxation.

All suites on the ship have a balcony, marble bathroom with walk-in show, walk-in closet, sofa, and fully-stocked mini-bars. Seven Seas Splendour will also have accessible and interconnecting staterooms.

Passengers can expect to find a number of bars and cocktail lounges; the Constellation Theater; a Serene Spa & Wellness facility, with a thermal area and infinity pool; fitness centre; pool; sun deck; putting green and jogging track. Other facilities will include a casino, library, business center, cigar lounge, reception, destination services, boutiques, and card room.

Daytime activities will include wine tastings, cooking classes at the Culinary Arts Kitchen, talks and lectures, trivia, deck games, and chess in the library.

Seven Seas Grandeur Will Feature Upscale Dining Rooms

The biggest difference between Seven Seas Grandeur and Regent's other recent new builds will be the dramatic redesign of Compass Rose, the ship's main dining room. Miami-based Studio DADO, which specializes in cruise ship interiors and also worked on Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Mariner, is redesigning the restaurant. At the entrance to the restaurant there will be an extravagant cascading waterfall sculpture, created with laser-cut metal and hand-blown glass. Inside, an magical atmosphere will be created at night with a lavish "forest" of illuminated trees with crystal-covered trees, and hundreds of lights will twinkle around the windows.

Compass Rose will offer a huge number of options, with passengers able to personalize their entree from preferred sides, sauces, pastas and main features such as Black Angus filet mignon, New Zealand lamb chops, Maine lobster tail and king sea scallops. The restaurant also has daily changing specials, as well as a wide vegan and vegetarian menu.

There will also be a buffet restaurant and two specialty options, the steak and seafood venue Prime 7 and French venue Chartreuse. Coffee Connection will serve coffee, sandwiches, wraps and cakes. In-suite dining will be available 24-hours a day.

Want to Be Onboard First? Seven Seas Grandeur's Maiden Voyage Is November 2023

Seven Seas Grandeur sets sail November 26, 2023 on a 14-night maiden voyage that starts in Barcelona and ends in Miami, with calls at Seville, Funchal and Bermuda.

Seven Seas Grandeur Itineraries Will Focus on the Caribbean and Mediterranean

After its maiden voyage and transatlantic crossing, the ship will cruise 17 itineraries in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean ranging from seven to 16 nights in length.

Seven Seas Grandeur Specs

Seven Seas Grandeur will be 55,500 gross tons and carry 750 passengers, with 542 crew.