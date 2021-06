Review for Stella Australis to South America

We were the last sailing of the Stella Australis for 2020 from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas. We were lucky to have great weather. The ship's capacity is 200 passengers with 65 or so crew but we were fortunate to have less than 100 passengers. Embarkation was smooth, including a temperature check to be sure no one was sick, and we really liked our cabin on the 4th deck (it was worth paying a little ...