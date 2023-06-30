A relaxed pace, however, doesn't mean you're not usually in motion. Most of each day is spent off the ship exploring one or more of the islands in the Galapagos archipelago. Passengers get back on the ship for a meal, a presentation from one of the naturalists or, if you can squeeze one in, a quick nap -- yet you never feel rushed or pressed for time.

In the evening, passengers connect and rehash their days over family-style meals in the dining room or at a seafood buffet under the stars on the top deck. It's the perfect way to end a day of exploration and discovery.

Celebrity Flora is also exceedingly comfortable with a large space-to-passenger ratio that is felt in the easiness you feel onboard -- never cramped, never vying for space in your cabin or the bathroom, always a spot along a railing when you want a view. There's even a lovely not-so-little alcove in the stairwell between Decks 3 and 4 with floor-to-ceiling windows and a cushioned banquette that feels like its own reading room.

The ship is decidedly adult; a cocktail and conversation, accompanied by a guitar soloist in the main lounge, is the main form of entertainment before retiring early enough to be ready for the next day's excursions first thing in the morning. Anyone looking to watch a movie under the stars or splash in a pool in the warm afternoon should skip Flora -- that's just not what the ship is about. Instead, it's a luxe basecamp whose sole purpose is to serve as a classy but tranquil spot to come back to for all the first-world comforts you can't do without in between your Galapagos explorations.