Celebrity Cruises' prettiest ship is a perfect fit for one of the most naturally amazing spots on earth. Celebrity Flora, a 100-passenger ship -- really a mega-yacht -- blends in seamlessly with its surroundings, thanks to lots of wood coloring, stone accents and natural fabrics. Life onboard offers a relaxed pace and peacefulness derived from the beautiful scenery and a warm and friendly crew. You'll feel a kinship with your shipmates who are as interested in seeing, learning about and conserving the natural world as you.
A relaxed pace, however, doesn't mean you're not usually in motion. Most of each day is spent off the ship exploring one or more of the islands in the Galapagos archipelago. Passengers get back on the ship for a meal, a presentation from one of the naturalists or, if you can squeeze one in, a quick nap -- yet you never feel rushed or pressed for time.
In the evening, passengers connect and rehash their days over family-style meals in the dining room or at a seafood buffet under the stars on the top deck. It's the perfect way to end a day of exploration and discovery.
Celebrity Flora is also exceedingly comfortable with a large space-to-passenger ratio that is felt in the easiness you feel onboard -- never cramped, never vying for space in your cabin or the bathroom, always a spot along a railing when you want a view. There's even a lovely not-so-little alcove in the stairwell between Decks 3 and 4 with floor-to-ceiling windows and a cushioned banquette that feels like its own reading room.
The ship is decidedly adult; a cocktail and conversation, accompanied by a guitar soloist in the main lounge, is the main form of entertainment before retiring early enough to be ready for the next day's excursions first thing in the morning. Anyone looking to watch a movie under the stars or splash in a pool in the warm afternoon should skip Flora -- that's just not what the ship is about. Instead, it's a luxe basecamp whose sole purpose is to serve as a classy but tranquil spot to come back to for all the first-world comforts you can't do without in between your Galapagos explorations.
Celebrity Flora attracts primarily affluent, English-speaking passengers from North America and the United Kingdom in their 50s or older. You'll find mostly couples and small groups of friends onboard as the ship does not offer any accommodations for solo travelers or families. (The ship has a handful of connecting rooms, but no more than two people can be in any room so families would need to book an entire suite for kids.)
Daytime: The dress code on Celebrity Flora is casual throughout the day. Most of the time, people wear a variety of outdoor and adventure gear, with sun-protective items highly recommended. Celebrity provides a rain poncho for all cruisers, but quick-dry pants and tops are helpful as well.
Evening: At night, most people opt to go a bit dressier with slacks or skirts and blouses for women, and slacks and collared shirts for men. You don't need to pack a sport jacket or cocktail dress. There are no formal nights on a Celebrity Flora sailing.
Not permitted: T-shirts, swimwear, robes, bare feet, flip-flops, tank tops and baseball caps are not permitted in the dining room.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity.
A cruise on Celebrity Flora is highly inclusive with all drinks, internet, shore excursions, dining, gratuities (though you're welcome to tip more) and pre- and post-transfers included in the price. The only extra expenses you'll incur are for a massage in the single massage room or purchases from the small shop. The currency onboard is the U.S. dollar.
