All 86 cabins onboard with have large ocean views with either a private walk-out balcony or a shallow French balcony. All rooms will also have a mini-fridge and TV.

Cabins types will include:

Triple: Located on Deck 6 and approximately 242 square feet in size with a 55 square-foot walk-out balcony. Each room also has a separate combo sitting area/bedroom with a sofa bed and additional closet.

Infinity Suite: Located on Decks 5 and 6, these cabins are approximately 270 square feet in size and feature a floor-to-ceiling glass Juliet balcony.

Veranda Suite: Located on Decks 5 and 6, these cabins are approximately 215 square feet and have a 55-square-foot walk-out balcony.

Superior Suite: Located on Decks 5 and 6, these rooms are around 278 square feet and have larger 110-square-foot walk-out balconies, which can be accessed from either the sitting room or the bedroom.

Deluxe Suite: Located on Deck 5 and approximately 334 square feet in size, these cabins also have a 110-square-foot walk-out balcony with access from either the sitting room or bedroom. The separate sitting area has his and her closets, while the bathroom has his and her sinks.

Owners' Suite: Located on Decks 5 and 6, the four Owner's Suites are approximately 355 square feet and have 110-square-foot balconies, accessible from either the sitting room or bedroom. The bathrooms in these suites have his and her sinks and a bathtub.

World Explorer will feature one dining room on Deck 4, with a single seating for each meal. During the day cruisers can grab a cup of coffee or tea, and an assortment of freshly baked cookies or pastries in the Deck 4 Explorer Lounge. There is also a selection of hot and cold snacks on offer in the lounge during the daily cocktail hour.

Soft drinks, juices and water are available at no extra cost, and beer and wine are offered free of charge at dinner.

The ship, which will have a 1B ice-class hull, will sail 10 Antarc