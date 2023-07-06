  • Write a Review
National Geographic Sea Bird Review

Pretty much the only thing Lindblad's 62-passenger, 95-ton Sea Bird and a mainstream mega-ship have in common is the fact that they both float on water.

Sea Bird is a utilitarian vessel, not a floating resort hotel. The ship has three decks, no casino and one restaurant venue. While all cabins have windows, no cabin is larger than 120 square feet. Bathrooms are teeny tiny, and the narrow twin beds are immovable, either in an L-shape or with a nightstand in between. The spa is one small room; the gym is a set of three outdoor cardio machines. At night, passengers can't go to a show, sing karaoke or even watch TV in their cabins.

Most Lindblad passengers are not only fine with that -- many prefer it. They've come aboard for the fascinating itineraries that get them to remote places big ships can't reach and that teach them about the history, culture, geology and wildlife of the area. Many of Linblad's passengers have never cruised on mainstream lines. They're focused on the destination, and the ship is simply an accessory to exploring a region in depth.

To that end, the trip is run by an expedition leader and a team of experts in different fields (a naturalist, a National Geographic-trained photographer and, on Columbia River itineraries, a historian), ready to share their knowledge in interesting and often humorous ways. The ship is outfitted with all the latest high-tech gear, such as underwater cameras and hydrophones, to enhance the experience. And the expedition staff is not afraid to use the National Geographic name to pull strings, getting us permission to traverse a lock in Zodiac boats or arranging an impromptu tour of the Bonneville Dam with the Army Corps of Engineers. (Fun fact: Because Sea Bird is an American-flagged vessel, the boats are not Zodiac brand but actually an American-based company called D.I.B, which stands for Demaree Inflatable Boats. For the purposes of this review, we'll refer to all inflatable boats as dibs.)

The American-flagged vessel hangs out in North America, cruising to Alaska, Baja Mexico and the Columbia River. In Alaska and Baja, the emphasis is on wildlife and active pursuits in and by the water; Columbia River itineraries focus on the journey of Lewis and Clark, as well as the area's geology and culinary production.

And, while small-ship cruising does not allow for many of the bells and whistles of the big ships, there are definite benefits. The cruise is extremely social, and passengers are welcoming and friendly, without stooping to one-upsmanship or class hierarchies. Even the travel bragging that can accompany this crowd is benign, with people genuinely interested in one another's travels, rather than trying to be the big man on campus because they've been to Antarctica, Africa and Afghanistan.

The food is also surprisingly good. This has much to do with the line's dedication to, where possible, sourcing local ingredients and presenting simple dishes with lots of flavor. And the mostly American crew and staff are hard-working and ready to assist passengers with anything they need. They'll fetch your favorite wine, even if it's not the featured wine at dinner, and they'll find you a bottle of stain remover when you spill said wine on your white sweater.

Sea Bird's trips are priced like luxury cruises, but you're paying for the incredible enrichment programming, the best technology to enhance your experience and an intimate experience focused on the passenger. If you can't live without huge cabins, butlers, gourmet dining in multiple venues and showy entertainment, it's not the ship (or line) for you. If you want to immerse yourself in a destination and don't mind "roughing it" just a tad -- or if you don't love the mainstream cruise experience but want to see a place best accessed by water -- a Sea Bird cruise might be just what you're looking for.

Pros

Sea Bird offers short cruise options with a focus on fitness and wellness

Cons

Space is limited, so plan on spending most of your time outdoors and off ship

Bottom Line

This is a cozy vessel that encourages offshore activity and socialization

About

Passengers: 62
Crew: 25
Passenger to Crew: 2.48:1
Launched: 1981
Shore Excursions: 100

Sails To

Alaska, Mexican Riviera

Sails From

Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Juneau

Fellow Passengers

Lindblad passengers hail mainly from the U.S., they're aged 50 and older and they're well-off and well-traveled. Nearly everyone we spoke with onboard had traveled to Antarctica or Africa (or was planning a trip soon) and regularly vacationed internationally. Regardless of age, people were active and adventurous to the best of their abilities, game to try new things and incredibly friendly and interested in getting to know their shipmates. Traveling solo, we rarely had an awkward moment and were welcomed warmly when approaching a dinner table or conversation group.

Families are welcome onboard Lindblad trips, and in summer, as many as one-third of the passengers can be kids.

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird Dress Code

Dress onboard and off is casual -- and when Lindblad says casual, it doesn't mean resort attire or "dressy casual'" or those other terms cruise lines throw around. Casual means shorts or jeans and sneakers -- and possibly fleece jackets, convertible hiking pants, sweatshirts, baseball caps and hiking boots. No one will be offended if you show up to dinner in your sweats. Your tablemates probably won't even notice.

Pay attention to the packing list associated with your itinerary, though. If you're wavering, don't pack the nice outfit for dinner just in case. Instead, do pack that extra pair of rain paints, hat and gloves, and second pair of shoes you're not sure you'll need. You probably will. In places like Alaska and on the Columbia River, it can be quite chilly in the mornings and evenings, so pack for the temperature lows, not just the highs.

There are no laundry or dry-cleaning services onboard, but cabin showers are equipped with pullout clotheslines if you need to hang up wet items.

National Geographic Sea Bird Inclusions

When you pay for an expedition cruise with Lindblad, you're paying for the excursions and the expertise, as well. All activities, including a charter that takes you snorkeling with whale sharks in Baja California Sur, are included in your fare. The fare also covers the use of any onboard equipment, from snorkel gear to kayaks and paddleboards.

Wine and beer are included at dinner and during the happy hour recap each evening. Local varieties are available for each.

Tips are not included. Although the choice to tip is left up to you, Lindblad recommends a gratuity of $12 to $14 per passenger, per day, to be split evenly among the crew. (The wellness specialist, officers and naturalist history staff are not included in this pool.) You may pay by cash, personal check from a U.S. bank, traveler's check (if anyone still uses those) or credit card via your shipboard account.

The currency onboard is the U.S. dollar. Your account will be set up with the purser once onboard.

More about Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird

Where does Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird sail from?

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird departs from Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and Juneau

Where does Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird sail to?

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird cruises to Seattle, Sitka, Portland (Oregon), Astoria, Oregon, Icy Strait, Haines, Juneau, Wrangell, and Ketchikan

How much does it cost to go on Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird?

Cruises on Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird start from per person.
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Sea Bird Cruiser Reviews

disappointed

Almost all cruises now make accommodations for Vegan or vegetarian but their food they prepared was so bad I had to go back to eating food I did not want to eat.I booked Alaskan Shore Excursions before boarding Lindblad to go up in a helicopter and land on a glacier THIS WAS THE HIGHLIGHT OF OUR TRIP.Read More
Happy1940

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

Wonderful ship....extraordinary trip

The Sea Bird and this itinerary beautifully met our goals.Read More
ntex

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Fabulous wildlife, especially orcas

As always with National Geographic/Lindblad the naturalists and navigators create an amazing wildlife experience.Read More
mesander2000

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Small ship - gigantic experience!

After a dull Alaska cruise on a large ship, we decided to try again and were not disappointed - this was a truly a wonderful expedition on the Lindblad/National Geographic Sea Bird.Read More
sallylightfoot

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

