Antarctica Cruises

Antarctica (Photo:Alexey Suloev/Shutterstock)

About Antarctica Cruises

Looking for the ultimate cruise adventure? The White Continent is truly the trip of a lifetime. Whether you cross the Drake Passage in a small expedition ship or do a "sail by" on a larger vessel, this magical voyage will not only impress your friends, the otherworldly scenery will touch your soul.

  • More about Antarctica

  • What is the best time to cruise to Antarctica?

  • Which cruise lines go to Antarctica?

We found you 154 cruises

Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

25 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

17 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

35 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

20 Night
South Atlantic Semi-circumnavigation

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Antarctica Cruise

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Antarctica Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

14 Night
Antarctica Cruise

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Antarctica Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

6 Night
Antarctica Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

12 Night
Antarctic Explorer

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Ushuaia Roundtrip

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

More about Antarctica

What is the best time to cruise to Antarctica?

Summer in Antarctica is winter in the United States, which means the best time to visit is between November and March. Cruise ships don't visit Antarctica during its winter season when temperatures are almost always below freezing, and ice prohibits vessels from reaching land. For more: Antarctica Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Antarctica?

Besides visiting scientists and native wildlife, Antarctica is uninhabited and undeveloped. But visiting Antarctica offers cruisers some incredibly unique opportunities like mingling with penguins, taking a polar plunge into subzero waters, tent camping on the ice, and whale- and bird-watching. For more: 10 Amazing Things to See and Do on an Antarctica Cruise.

What are some things to do in Antarctica?

Besides visiting scientists and native wildlife, Antarctica is uninhabited and undeveloped. But visiting Antarctica offers cruisers some incredibly unique opportunities like mingling with penguins, taking a polar plunge into subzero waters, tent camping on the ice, and whale- and bird-watching. For more: 10 Amazing Things to See and Do on an Antarctica Cruise.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Antarctica?

Yes, a passport is required to cruise to Antarctica. Most sailings depart from Ushuaia in Argentina.

What should I pack for a cruise to Antarctica?

Windproof and waterproof clothing, including a jacket and overpants, with plenty of warm layers are essential. Long underwear, socks, gloves and waterproof boots are highly recommended. Most cruise lines that disembark passengers in Antarctica will provide necessary gear, including thick outerwear.

Related Cruises

Davis Station, Antarctica

Davis Station, Antarctica

1 Review

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.