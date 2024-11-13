More about Antarctica
What is the best time to cruise to Antarctica?
Summer in Antarctica is winter in the United States, which means the best time to visit is between November and March. Cruise ships don't visit Antarctica during its winter season when temperatures are almost always below freezing, and ice prohibits vessels from reaching land. For more: Antarctica Cruise Tips.
Which cruise lines go to Antarctica?
Besides visiting scientists and native wildlife, Antarctica is uninhabited and undeveloped. But visiting Antarctica offers cruisers some incredibly unique opportunities like mingling with penguins, taking a polar plunge into subzero waters, tent camping on the ice, and whale- and bird-watching. For more: 10 Amazing Things to See and Do on an Antarctica Cruise.
What are some things to do in Antarctica?
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Antarctica?
Yes, a passport is required to cruise to Antarctica. Most sailings depart from Ushuaia in Argentina.
What should I pack for a cruise to Antarctica?
Windproof and waterproof clothing, including a jacket and overpants, with plenty of warm layers are essential. Long underwear, socks, gloves and waterproof boots are highly recommended. Most cruise lines that disembark passengers in Antarctica will provide necessary gear, including thick outerwear.