South America Cruises

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Photo: marchello74/Shutterstock)

About South America Cruises

With a region as varied as South America, it's hard to know where to begin. Amazon River cruises bring you close to the rainforest and the indigenous people who live there. The Galapagos Islands off of Ecuador are a must-do for outdoor lovers; add a trek to Machu Picchu before or after. And finally, a Round-the-Horn cruise takes passengers from Brazil south to the tip of Argentina before exploring the fjords of Chile.

We found you 377 cruises

Celebrity Eclipse

16 Night
South America Repo Cruise

1,919 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Night
14 Nt Patagonia & Argentina Holiday

1,919 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

12 Night
Patagonia & Argentina Cruise

1,919 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,919 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Caribbean

13 Night
Chile & Argentina Cruise

1,919 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Repo - South America

2,149 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Rio De Janeiro To Cape Liberty

1,919 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
South America Product

2,149 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
South America Product

2,149 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
South America - Santiago

2,566 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Buenos Aires To Rio De Janeiro

1,919 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
South America - Buenos Aires

2,566 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
32 Night
South America Cruise

1,010 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
South America Passage

1,074 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
South America - Buenos Aires

2,566 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about South America

What is the best time to cruise to South America?

Most South America cruises run from November through early May. Since the seasons are opposite of the U.S., this is essentially summer in South America.

Which cruise lines go to South America?

South America is a huge continent encompassing many different regions, so cruise line presence will vary depending on where you intend to cruise. Holland America, Celebrity and Princess Cruises are among the mainstream cruise lines with offerings throughout the region, luxury lines like Oceania and Crystal frequent South American ports and expedition lines like Hapag-Lloyd and Lindblad can take you further south.

What are some things to do in South America?

Depending on your itinerary, you can do a tremendous amount in South America, from cruising the Amazon River or exploring the Galapagos to climbing up to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro or visiting Machu Picchu. For more: South America Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to South America?

Yes, passports are required for South America cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to South America?

What you pack will vary greatly depending on where and when you visit South America. Check the local weather and pack for any possible conditions. Some locations, like Machu Picchu in Peru, are at a very high altitude; to avoid altitude sickness be sure to hydrate (maybe pack a reusable water bottle) and follow local recommendations.

