The Douro River is famous port and wine country. Unfortunately Viking has a very poor provider of Portuguese wine to complement the fabulous food they serve. This is a wine country cruise and we expected to be treated with excellent Portuguese wine. We were a party of eight who all had the silver wine package--the included wines in the package were either undrinkable or mediocre. We opened ...
We chose this cruise because we were wanting to see Portugal and had planned a trip on both ends of the cruise. we have only been on mostly ocean cruises, but have been to China and Vietnam on their river cruises and land tours. Those ships are totally different from a normal river cruise ship. This was one of the smallest ships due to the size of the river and small locks. It was a bare ...
We have been on two cruises with Viking and had high expectations of the food, accommodation and hospitality of the employees. In particular the waiters and waitresses are the back bone of the tour and they never let us down - particularly Ana and her husband Kaio.
The downside of this particular cruise was nothing to do with the boat, accommodation or the staff but every tour outside the boat ...
This was a marvelous relaxing cruise. The service was impeccable. The crew made us feel welcome at every turn. The land excursions were good, but there was one that just didn't have much content. However, all in all, it was exactly what we were looking for. The starting land pre-tour in Lisbon was wonderful and we tacked on an additional pre-tour in Spain that was also managed by Viking. The ...
We wanted to visit Spain and Portugal and this trip up and down the Douro was perfect! The ship was clean and safe. The crew was well trained and courteous. The food was marvelous. The entertainment was was always spot on. The ship was COVID-19 safe. We had a wonderful time and will continue to travel with Viking! They are the best! The day excursions were well planned and exciting. Viking let’s ...
Portugal and Spain have been on the punch list for a while since a colleague and his spouses did the trip in 2019. Despite the year long delay, the cruise, including both land extensions in Lisbon and Santiago de Compostela were marked by great service, excellent food, wonderful tours and a well managed but ubquitous approach to the issues around COVID.
Despite those challenges the trip was ...
This cruise was chosen as friends recommended it as a scenic Viking River Tour of the River Douro midst wine country. We also chose it at the particular time we travelled as Portugal had, along with Cuba, the highest vaccination rate in the world (98%). We'd not visited Portugal before and thoroughly enjoyed our 14 days there. There is already talk of a return to this charming and diverse ...
Before I start, I’m sorry this is a long review!
My sister and I have travelled extensively on European rivers but for various reasons not with Viking until this year. We had planned this trip for several years but illness and a pandemic got in the way. We were looking forward to our river Douro experience on Viking Helgrim. The cruise had been cancelled and rearranged several times, but ...
Ship does not compare to longship...Only one food outlet...no grill alternative. Port excursions require substantial time on bus. We spent time on our own in Lisbon and Porto before and after the cruise. Both cities were fascinating and well worth the extra days.
Food was good but not a lot of variety due to only one outlet. Cabin was appointed as usual and met expectations. Service was ...
A group of women travel together every year. This was our first cruise and the first with Viking. We enjoyed the caring service and professionalism and friendliness of all the staff. The tours was great. We learned a great deal about Portugal, the history, current economy, life and issues. I cannot stress how much the staff made this trip worth the time. All were so helpful and knew the ...