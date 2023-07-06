It looks and feels comfortable and modern, with some excellent touches like multiple plug sockets (of different types) and USB ports beside the bed and the desk. We loved the blackout curtains (essential in the summer) and the fact that you can control the A/C individually.

There are 53 cabins in total, essentially categorized into three types -- river view, balcony (French and Veranda) and suite. All the river views are on Deck 1, all balconies on Decks 2 and 3 and all suites on Decks 2 and 3.

All have two single beds that can be converted into one (with space underneath for luggage); two closets (with a safe inside); a fixed desk with a small stool and drawers on each side, plus a hair dryer; a mini-fridge (though note these are only stocked in the suites); a 40-inch flat-screen, interactive TV; two bedside tables and a phone. All cabins are serviced twice a day and bottled water is replenished daily.

Shower rooms (there are no tubs) feature one basin, storage space underneath, a toilet, trash can and a shower (suites have Hans Grohe shower heads with more functions). All cabins feature Freyja products (shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion) and have wooden floors.

There are no interconnecting or accessible cabins.

River View: All 16 river views come in at 155 square feet. These cabins, which are all on the lower deck, have a head-height oblong window in a deep inset, meaning you effectively have an extra bit of shelving on which to throw a backpack (though this would partially block your view).

Balcony: There are two types of balcony cabins: French balcony (2) and Veranda (24). The French balcony cabins are 150 square feet and instead of a balcony, they have a full-size sliding glass door. You'll find both at the back of the ship (220 and 326).

The Veranda cabins are exactly the same square footage inside, with the addition of 35-square-foot balconies. These are tiny -- not much bigger in width than a chair, and you'll have to sit facing each other rather than side by side. They have two chairs.

Suite: Suites come in at 302 square feet (including balcony) and are genuine suites, with two distinct rooms.

The living room area includes a small sofa, coffee table and two chairs; a small fixed desk with drawer and chair; and a cupboard with a stocked mini-fridge and a small shelf for water, wine, fruit, plus two USB ports. There is a 40-inch interactive TV fixed above. The room leads out onto the balcony which is wider than the standard balconies and includes two chairs and a small table. Two doors separate the rooms.

The bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with a sliding door, with plenty of drawers and hanging space. Windows slide open to create a French balcony. There are USB ports on each side of the bed, plus fixed lights and reading lights, and another (smaller) TV.

The shower room is bigger than the standard shower room, with a large Hans Grohe shower head.

Suite passengers enjoy free laundry, shoeshine, welcome Champagne, mini-fridge drinks replenished every day, a daily fruit plate and a pair of binoculars.