Above and Beyond

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
John - Savannah
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Viking truly makes a guest feel pampered with wonderful food, included excursions, free wine with meals and service that goes above and beyond the norm. My wife needed to see a doctor to get a prescription to help her get over a sinus infection, and our tour director found the clinic, made the appointment, walked us to the clinic and then translated our needs with the receptionist. All this while ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

I will cruise with Viking again!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
Oldhand51
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking delivers a wonderful experience. Great itinerary and service. My only complaint is cold weather. Chipboard travel and shore excursions were excellent. Starting with flight arrangements, airport pickup and return coordination, friendly and attentive staff, great meals and entertainment, Viking does it all. Cultural lectures and shore excurions provide great personal enrichment. I will ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

High Marks to VIKING

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
Terilou
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Absolutely a great trip down the Danube. Great ship experiences, food, activities and entertainment. The crew was amazing. Viking is top-notch in all areas. Especially enjoyed the included city tours and the guides were all incredible. Optional excursions were so organized and a history lesson to be learned. Europe is so historic and beautiful. Viking really leads you to have a fun, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Three boats, 16 hours in a bus and bed bugs

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
Vikingneveragain
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was the worst vacation experience we have ever had. Viking failed everyone in this cruise in so many ways. There was flooding on the Danube and Viking left the dock in Regensburg a day early to train everyone on the cruise. This fulfilled their portion to nullify any insurance claims. Due to the rising water we spent three nights docked along side a roadway in Passau as we could not ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for sharing your review, although we are sorry to learn that your Danube voyage was not the experience you envisioned. We hear your disappointment in the itinerary changes necessary...

Sail Date: September 2024

Viking: A Great Company

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
RichAnderson8
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

In spite of the Danube being overflowing from torrential rain and the locks up the Danube from Budapest closed to traffic, Viking made good ion it's itinerary promises, and we visited all of the ports advertised. We spent time on busses instead of cruising, but Viking bent over backwards to help make the best out of a bad situation over which they had no control. After my wife and I returned home, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Found Another New Way to Travel

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
MojoDanube
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First time river cruising. Flight cancelled from Frankfurt to Nuremburg, but the Viking Rep was on top of it and ensured a group of us and our luggage had a ticket for the next available train rather than wait another 10 hours for the next flight. Wonderful hotel in Nuremburg and location was the best. Transfer to Regensburg - seamless. Very impressed with all the free tours which had fabulous ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

My first-ever River Cruise was a winner!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
dlneal
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I’ve been on ocean cruises before, but never a river cruise. Every phase of this trip was excellent and every crew member provided excellent service…with a great attitude and a big smile! All tours we took were awesome, educational and fun at the same time. We especially loved the tour to Gottweig Abbey when we learned to make an Apricot Dumpling. And the that was followed up when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Okay for first time cruisers

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
TLCn3
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The good is solid: The views were stunning. The stops were enchanting. The architecture was jaw dropping. The included Viking excursions led by locals were good starting points for exploring the river stops. The ship’s crew was attentive and worked very hard 18 hours a day to keep guests happy and the rooms clean. The not so good is personal preference: the food is average and only available ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

The Romantic Danube and then some!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
Viking River Guest
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First-time Viking cruiser went with wife, brother-in-law and three Danish family members on the Romantic Danube from Budapest to Regensburg. It was a phenomenal experience for all of us. I had experienced several ocean cruises with other companies and it was a joy to be on the smaller river boat for this cruise. The personal attention by the crew was outstanding and we got to know each other ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

The best trip ever!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Var

User Avatar
Mdan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friendly staff, very professional, with warm greetings at meals and willing to assist us with directions during the day, comfortable cabins that were clean whenever we left the room. Great excursions, excellent speakers, educational and beautiful scenery. Lots of history was shared and enjoyed learning the various cultures wherever we travelled. The excursions were very well planned and excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

