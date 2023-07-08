DD and I flew from Los Angeles to Amsterdam (via an unscheduled stop in Toronto due to a leak in one of the jet’s water tanks), and then connected with another flight to Budapest. Unfortunately, due to being diverted, we missed our connecting flight, however, KLM rebooked all of us that had connecting flights. We arrived three hours later than planned to the Viking Gymir, but in time for dinner. ...
We actually sailed on the sister ship Viking Gymir as the Egdir was in the wrong city due to the earlier issues with high water back in the summer. It was an incredible experience. The crew could not have been more friendly, helpful and efficient. Guest Relations personnel were so kind and helpful - no question was left unanswered. The Chef really made an impact - not only was the food amazing ...
If you want to be treated like a VIP, go on this cruise. The staff, the cuisine and the scenic cruising make this trip a truly marvelous experience. The staff was extremely attentive to our needs. I try to eat gluten free and the staff made sure that some of the menu choices were gluten free and delicious. It seems the after the first day the staff knew us by name. They anticipated our needs at ...
It was a spectacular trip. I was not sure what to expect. It was more than I had hoped it would be. The ship was sleek and modern. The staff was amazing. They were dedicated to making your trip wonderful. They were like a family. On one occasion I watched the crew, waiters, cabin staff, everyone including the Captain taking trash off the ship. It was quite refreshing to see the "team" working ...
Our first river cruise was beyond all our expectations. In addition to the awe of a first trip to Europe, we are so impressed with the professionalism and friendliness of the staff at our pre cruise hotel and both the Gymir and the Egdir.
Due to river flooding, traffic on the Rhine, Main, and Danube Rivers was paused halfway through our adventure. Did this interrupt our trip? No. Viking's ...
This was our first river boat cruise, and our first cruise with Viking. It was very well organized from start to finish. The food and service were excellent, including many local ingredients and specialties. Marie, our hard-working program director kept us well-informed and entertained and is amongst the best at her job that we've ever encountered on our many cruises. We really appreciated the ...
My wife and I went on the Christmas market on the Rhine cruise. Magical is the word we use to describe our trip. As expected the food, tours, staff and all were amazing. What really made me a Viking fan for life is how they handled a problem (NOT their fault) that came up. 3 days into our trip a tanker was grounded in the river blocking travel in both directions. Viking saved the day by ...
We never left from Basel or saw it. No communication to passengers on change, which resulted in chaos. Skipped ports with no explanation. Due to a tanker running aground, we were forced again to be bussed to a new ship, missing the scenic area & lovely promised ports. Bus ride was pure misery . That travel ,under difficult conditions took a day.
We felt this was a bucket list trip. We enjoyed it so much we are going to try and plan and budget for another. Staff and services were top-rate. Excursions were well-planned and executed. You don’t have to pay extra for good value sight-seeing trips. The guides were knowledgeable and usually entertaining. If you do pay for extra excursions they are usually worth the extra cost. The cabin ...
Grand European river cruise was not a disappointment! Great way to explore multiple towns along the three rivers. Service was outstanding and food was delicious. Loved that they had food options at meals from the region you were currently in. Entertainment onboard was really good. Excursions were very well organized and free time on our own free time on our own we never felt unsafe. Staff was ...