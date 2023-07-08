Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

If you want to be treated like a VIP, go on this cruise. The staff, the cuisine and the scenic cruising make this trip a truly marvelous experience. The staff was extremely attentive to our needs. I try to eat gluten free and the staff made sure that some of the menu choices were gluten free and delicious. It seems the after the first day the staff knew us by name. They anticipated our needs at ...