Friends we cruised with and our amazing waiter!
Photo Credit: Kmrusso
She is special and really great at her job.
Photo Credit: Wlwi
The Royal Palace in Budapest
Photo Credit: Katie Traveler
Enkhuizen
Photo Credit: 2freespirits
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
33 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Amsterdam to Budapest
"If you do pay for extra excursions they are usually worth the extra cost.You don’t have to pay extra for good value sight-seeing trips...."Read More
DougJarvis avatar

DougJarvis

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Viking Grand European Cruise Was, Well- Grand

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
Traveltilidrop2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

DD and I flew from Los Angeles to Amsterdam (via an unscheduled stop in Toronto due to a leak in one of the jet’s water tanks), and then connected with another flight to Budapest. Unfortunately, due to being diverted, we missed our connecting flight, however, KLM rebooked all of us that had connecting flights. We arrived three hours later than planned to the Viking Gymir, but in time for dinner. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Trip of a Lifetime

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
smgleb
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We actually sailed on the sister ship Viking Gymir as the Egdir was in the wrong city due to the earlier issues with high water back in the summer. It was an incredible experience. The crew could not have been more friendly, helpful and efficient. Guest Relations personnel were so kind and helpful - no question was left unanswered. The Chef really made an impact - not only was the food amazing ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

VIP treatment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
Kmrusso
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

If you want to be treated like a VIP, go on this cruise. The staff, the cuisine and the scenic cruising make this trip a truly marvelous experience. The staff was extremely attentive to our needs. I try to eat gluten free and the staff made sure that some of the menu choices were gluten free and delicious. It seems the after the first day the staff knew us by name. They anticipated our needs at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

An experience of a lifetime?

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
Katie Traveler
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was a spectacular trip. I was not sure what to expect. It was more than I had hoped it would be. The ship was sleek and modern. The staff was amazing. They were dedicated to making your trip wonderful. They were like a family. On one occasion I watched the crew, waiters, cabin staff, everyone including the Captain taking trash off the ship. It was quite refreshing to see the "team" working ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Viking Delivers!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
bbgran190
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our first river cruise was beyond all our expectations. In addition to the awe of a first trip to Europe, we are so impressed with the professionalism and friendliness of the staff at our pre cruise hotel and both the Gymir and the Egdir. Due to river flooding, traffic on the Rhine, Main, and Danube Rivers was paused halfway through our adventure. Did this interrupt our trip? No. Viking's ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Tulips and Windmills

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
2freespirits
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first river boat cruise, and our first cruise with Viking. It was very well organized from start to finish. The food and service were excellent, including many local ingredients and specialties. Marie, our hard-working program director kept us well-informed and entertained and is amongst the best at her job that we've ever encountered on our many cruises. We really appreciated the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Magical!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
Pattshannon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I went on the Christmas market on the Rhine cruise. Magical is the word we use to describe our trip. As expected the food, tours, staff and all were amazing. What really made me a Viking fan for life is how they handled a problem (NOT their fault) that came up. 3 days into our trip a tanker was grounded in the river blocking travel in both directions. Viking saved the day by ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Very difficult cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
Hingham4
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We never left from Basel or saw it. No communication to passengers on change, which resulted in chaos. Skipped ports with no explanation. Due to a tanker running aground, we were forced again to be bussed to a new ship, missing the scenic area & lovely promised ports. Bus ride was pure misery . That travel ,under difficult conditions took a day. The communication or lack of was the most ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Amsterdam to Budapest

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
DougJarvis
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We felt this was a bucket list trip. We enjoyed it so much we are going to try and plan and budget for another. Staff and services were top-rate. Excursions were well-planned and executed. You don’t have to pay extra for good value sight-seeing trips. The guides were knowledgeable and usually entertaining. If you do pay for extra excursions they are usually worth the extra cost. The cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Trip of a lifetime with family

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gymir

User Avatar
Vegas06
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Grand European river cruise was not a disappointment! Great way to explore multiple towns along the three rivers. Service was outstanding and food was delicious. Loved that they had food options at meals from the region you were currently in. Entertainment onboard was really good. Excursions were very well organized and free time on our own free time on our own we never felt unsafe. Staff was ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

