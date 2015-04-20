Photo Credit: Jean-Marie Bergman
Nothing beats champagne served on a lake in a rowboat!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
Jean-Marie Bergman
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We had never been to Burma and were intrigued by the political developments there. The cruise itself was very somfortable witrh an extremely attentive staff and the usual Viking good planning for shore excursions The stay at Inle Lake was magical, with outstanding accomodations, and the discovery of a waterborne way of life we had never seen before (or since)! The depth of the Budhist ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

A Not to be Missed Experience

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
WDM
6-10 Cruises • Age 90s

A fantastic opportunity to experience a difference culture and a far different way of life. We were not disappointed. From a taste of opulent life in a grand hotel in Bangkok to the simple and basic life in Myanmar. Beautiful people with a welcome smile for all. A marvelous experience to find a third world country with no begging. A rare experience, there were the usual "vendors", mostly ...
Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Fabulous-too bad there are no more planned

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
walwynmartin
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to see Myanmar before it is changed forever by mass tourism. This itinerary allowed us to visit not only the major centres of Yangon and Mandalay but also small remote villages only accessible easily by river. We thoroughly enjoyed meeting some of the local people, especially the children who were so eager to practice their language skills on us. Visiting local markets was very ...
Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Fascinating destination, talented guides, amazing ship, crew, and food

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
TravelingTarheel
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Myanmar (Burma) had been on my bucket list for almost 40 years. This was a great way to explore the country, by land and river, as we saw the bigger towns and the small villages. Nothing (other than the shower pressure/temperature) could have been better. Tragic that Viking has discontinued this destination as the crew, guides, villagers and others very much benefited from the cruises. Nyo ...
Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Bangkok, Yangon, Inle Lake and Mandalay with cruise on Irrawaddy river.

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
pwcorry
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Opportunity to experience Myanmar and its unique culture before the onset of heavy tourist traffic. Great start in Bangkok with a stay at the outstanding Shangdi-La hotel on the river. Flight to Yangon and another fantastic Shangdi-La hotel. Great excursions and time to explore the area. Flight to Inle Lake to relax at a beautiful resort facility while exploring the unique stilt structures and ...
Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

An outstanding trip to a fascinating country with a wonderful Viking crew

Review for a Asia Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
Ann West
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have been on three previous Viking river cruises and just love them. Am no longer interested in ocean cruises now that I have done the river ones. Our program director was the best, Mu Mu. She engaged all of his daily and the crew as well with singing and dancing. We loved her. We were so lucky to have 14 of us passengers and 28 crew members. truly pampered and spoiled. The food was ...
Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Viking Manadalay; Wonderful Experience!

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
littlegit
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking has a wonderful Myanmar cruise/tour itinerary. You get a chance to see some of the major tourist sites but also visit small villages. Many people loved the villages most of all. The trip starts in Bangkok at the beautiful Shangri-La Hotel. We arrived 2 days ahead but did not use the Viking pre-tour extension. It was less expensive to take a cab to the hotel (500 baht), upgrade to a ...
Sail Date: January 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Beyond Expectations

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
bxny
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We joined the Viking group in Bangkok and then visited Yangon and Inle Lake before boarding the ship in Mandalay. We were a group of 8 on this 60 passenger ship with a crew of almost 30. Dominic, the hotel manager, took care of all our needs onboard and MuMu was our excellent guide. I am glad we visited Myanmar before the people and landscape change due to commercialism. The cabin is snug ...
Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Mesmerizing Myanmar

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
Janice Hill
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The tour began in Bangkok with flights to Yangon/Rangoon, Myanmar. We stayed in the luxurious Shangri La Hotel in Bangkok and Burma. We had great guided tours of the Grand Palace and Schwedegon Palace. We flew to Heho and drove to a vineyard near Inle Lake and stayed at the fabulous Aureum Palace Resort. We flew to Mandalay where we boarded the Viking boat to tour the Irawady/Ayeyerwady River ...
Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

The journey and destinations were outstanding.

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Mandalay

User Avatar
Blue Willow Lord
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We have a favourite saying that you never get a second chance at a first impression, well our Viking first impression was simply outstanding. We started our journey in Bangkok staying at the very impressive Shangri La. After a couple of days, we travelled to Pyay via Yangon. We embarked the Viking Mandalay to a very warm welcome. The crew could not do enough to ensure we were ...
Sail Date: April 2015

