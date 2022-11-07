"Viking provided a wonderful and memorable land and river cruise experience for me and my adult daughter.The staff on the Viking Hemming and extended members (land, tour guides, bus drivers, etc...."Read More
This was our first river cruise and we picked it to add in some vacation to a conference in Porto. While we enjoyed Portugal and The Douro is beautiful, I don’t recommend this itinerary for first-time river cruisers. It is basically a coach tour where you sleep and eat on the boat and with not enough time available to guests to enjoy the scenic sailing which was our favorite! Some of the sailing ...
Over priced and limited cruising of river. With maybe 4 day’s actually cruising on the river we spent most of our time on a bus. Stayed in same port 4 days. Not really Vikings fault due to the high water coming from Spain. But no offers of refunds or cruise credits for were ever offered. But you could buy a $100 voucher for your next cruise. Dining staff was under staffed and wait times were a ...
I knew nothing of Portugal when I booked this trip other than hearing about a trip that a friend took. I can't believe that Portugal hadn't been on my list of places to see until now. What a wonderful country! The ship could not have been better! The crew was AWESOME. I know that's a word that is sometimes overused, but truly, that's the only way to describe them. EVERYONE was so welcoming ...
We thoroughly enjoyed our time on the Viking Hemming. The staff was wonderful - the food was great - and we met wonderful people along the way. We extended our time with the pre - trip to Madrid and the post-trip to Santiago. Both extensions were so enjoyable. We especially liked the Flamenco Dance evening in Madrid and the stop in Braga on our way to Santiago. I wished we had more time to spend ...
We've sailed several other Viking cruises thru Europe & had wanted to sail thru Portugal & Spain. We also sailed with 2 experienced cruisers & 2 non cruisers - our party of six all had a great time. All six of us flew from Chicago to Madrid for the pre extension in Madrid & four of us post extended to Sandtiago de Compostela (which we think was probably the highlight of the trip).
We chose this cruise because we wanted to see the best of Portugal and we certainly did! We visited Porto and learned about the early Portugese explorers and enjoyed the delicous food of Portugal. We left Porto to sail the Doro River and encountered the amazing scenery and learned about how the formerly wild river was tamed with several locks. It was an amazing experience to sail through the ...
Viking provided a wonderful and memorable land and river cruise experience for me and my adult daughter. We loved everything about Portugal from the moment we landed at the airport. The staff on the Viking Hemming and extended members (land, tour guides, bus drivers, etc.) were all exemplary and went out of their way to ensure you had an enjoyable and more than satisfactory experience. The ...
This was our 10th Viking cruise. We have done both river and ocean cruises. On this trip, Viking did its usual excellent job. The ship was beautiful. The crew/service was first class. The food was great. The reason I could not give this five stars, unlike every Viking cruise we have done before, is that Portugal paled in comparison to pretty much all the other places we have been, with Viking and ...
We chose this cruise because Viking refused to fully refund a cruise that we had booked for Oct 2020. I made the mistake of canceling the cruise before they did, so they held back $1800 (the trip insurance) which could only be used for a future cruise, while giving my other family members, booked on the exact same cruise, a FULL refund because they procrastinated until Viking cancelled the ...
Portugal is a beautiful country, and a river cruise is a great way to do it. The Viking Hemming crew was exceptional, the tour guides were very enlightening and the travel in the Mercedes bus to the off-river sites was extremely comfortable. No complaints at all. We found the food to be excellent, and the servings were perfectly apportioned. The wait staff was very courteous and brought us ...