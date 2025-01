Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Osiris

The Viking Osiris is a great Nile River ship, intimate, new, and designed for this service. Take advantage of all optional trips, especially the hot air balloon at dawn over the Valley of the Kings and the trip to Abu Simbel. The days are long, with little down time, but you cover a lot of history. The boat is relatively informal, no need to dress for dinner, etc., as you may be just coming ...