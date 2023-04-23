Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Helgrim

First of all this is a bus trip, not a “ river cruise”. Most days were spent going to random little villages with long bus rides back and forth from our boat. We must have heard the story of how port wine became famous at least 5 times! The one day in Spain required a 4 hour bus ride each way! Most of us just sat in the town square and snacked to get fresh air since we were on a bus for > 6 ...