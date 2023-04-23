"I was not particularly looking forward to the journey to Porto to join the ship.Our advice - select the trips you really want to do and enjoy the ship, the river and the scenery more and think twice about booking a balcony if you are on a budget...."Read More
Service was impeccable. Food and drinks were as good or better than most top end restaurants. I broke a knee cap in Portugal just before the cruise began and was on crutches the entire time of the cruise. They accommodated my issue of walking speed and distance fantastically and I did not miss a thing or ever feel like I was a burden. The entire trip was an absolute delight, in spite of me being ...
First of all this is a bus trip, not a “ river cruise”. Most days were spent going to random little villages with long bus rides back and forth from our boat. We must have heard the story of how port wine became famous at least 5 times! The one day in Spain required a 4 hour bus ride each way! Most of us just sat in the town square and snacked to get fresh air since we were on a bus for > 6 ...
Once again, we were treated like royalty, our every need or wish attended to. The boat was immaculate and the staff superb. The food was delish, and even though we sailed at a stressful time for Americans (over the election) everyone was thoughtful and kind. A couple of days were packed with too much time on buses. The trip to Sandeman’s was not good - we arrived too late for photos and time to ...
The trip exceeded my expectations with wonderful accommodations in Lisbon, the service and beauty of the Duro River. Marianne was educational and so much fun. Her talent as a vocalist and comedian was a fabulous addition. The service on the boat and our tour guide , Claudia were exceptional. Claudia’s stories about growing up with in the area and personal information about time with her ...
It was my first Viking cruise and my first River cruise and it exceeded my expectations. Everyone from the housekeeper to the Captain went above and beyond to make it an incredible experience. I felt pampered and cared for. The cabin was clean and in excellent condition. Bianca the cruise director was my favorite person because she was knowledgeable, friendly and very funny. There was always ...
Exceptional cruise - from Bianca, the Cruise Director, to the wonderful guests to the facilities every aspect of the trip was outstanding. The room, which did not have a balcony was very small but perfectly efficient. Enough room for everything we needed and we spent almost no time there. The food/menu options was well thought out and delicious in a well appointed dining room. And the staff was ...
My husband & I have always wanted to visit Portugal. We wanted to book through a company with a planned itinerary so that we could essentially pay & show up. We heard about Viking Cruises from our parents who raved about their experiences with their friends. After 10 days with Viking, we can say our parents were right. We are now telling all our friends about Viking Cruises.
What we loved: ...
Viking was recommended by a friend who had cruised with them before. I had never been on a river cruise, but I enjoyed every second on the cruise. The cabins were very comfortable despite a small size. they are well thought out with a lot of storage space. The food was amazing. Since I was in Portugal, I wanted to taste all of the local flavors. If something is not of your liking, no problem, ...
Portugal has been on our bucket list for some time. We are big fans of Port so it made perfect sense to take the river cruise. We were pleased with the Helgrim's staff and found them to be friendly, helpful and courteous. This was our 3rd river/sailing cruise and our first with Viking. The food options on the ship were very good as well as the beverage selections within the Silver Seas package ...
This cruise was selected at the start of the pandemic with a view to giving us something good to look forward to. We traveled with four friends from the UK and met with two friends from the USA. The two nights in Lisbon were interesting and the trip to the maritime museum with Marc Antony - our guide - was stimulating with the earlier battles and journeys of the Portuguese. I was not particularly ...