We had done a fantastic Norwegian Coastal Cruise/ Northern Lights with Hurtigruten 5 years ago. We so admired the focus on science, shore experiences and excellent food.
The British Isles cruise offered even more off-boat excursions and the varied talents of the expedition guides made for a lifetime of memories. The offerings gave very active guests plenty of stimulation while also offering ...
An expedition, not a cruise, with many scientific experts on board to help, talk and lecture, with their own areas of expertise.
Particularly good if you were interested in bird and sea wildlife and the geology of our country / islands.
We were travelling to some remot'ish islands and taking into account all safety issues they managed to get us to land at all the destinations. All bar about ...
I had been meaning to travel with Hurtigruten for some time and wanted to visit Norway in winter, having been in summer several times. Being on the Nordnorge felt like being part of a small community. The staff were really friendly and the food excellent. I don't eat meat and was offered fish or vegetarian options. The staff seemed genuinely interested to hear if I liked the choice. The buffet at ...
When I first booked this 'expedition ship/coastal ferry' I was concerned that the experience would not be good. But I was wrong. The Trollfjord was wonderful! Though not a true cruise ship in the American sense, it offers comfortable cabins with nice views and above all very good food. Dinner aboard is especially nice since the food quality and presentation was equivalent to a 5 star restaurant. I ...
This was a first time "cruise" for us, so have no experience of other boats and cruises.
We were travelling with the hope of seeing the Northern Lights but didn't really have any pre-conceptions about what to expect. So we were very happy overall with Hurtigruten and the MS Finnmarken in particular.
Having had the opportunity to wander around two of the other ships (MS Midnatsol and MS Lofoten) ...
This year, instead of hunting out Winter Sun for our New Year's break, we decided to go to the other extreme and look for snow, ice and Northern Lights. We booked a 12 day Bergen/Kirkenes/Bergen round trip on Hurtigruten's MS Nordlys.
Hurtigruten ships are not Cruise ships - they are ferries. But ferries with 'extra's'. There is little in the way of formal entertainment, but our ship had a very ...
Just back from a cruise up the coast of Norway from Bergen to Kirkenes on the Hurtigruten Trollfjord. Had a very fine time: comfortable cabin, decent food (and the kitchen very obliging about accommodating vegetarians and semi-vegetarians), lots to do, fabulous staff, gorgeous country, beautiful scenery.
May I suggest, though, a couple of ways that this experience could be made perfect (rather ...
We are just home from a trip to Norway which featured a fjord cruise on the Trollfjord. My parents took a fjord cruise 35 years ago and raved about the incredible scenery; once again, my mother was right. My parents also commented on the less that wonderful food; I am starting to think that my mother was never wrong!
The ship is very nice and run by a very able and efficient crew. The public ...
We have travelled with Hurtigruten before on their costal round trips a couple of times. We enjoyed these very much so we decided to take the plunge and go for one of the explorer voyages.
We booked direct and received confirmation suggesting a two flight journey each way. When the paperwork arrived we had a three flight journey each way spanning a total thirteen hours not including first airport ...
We booked our cruise in New York City with a Hurtigruten Representative on the Richard With. We were not told about several things in advance as follows:
Wine Package
Water package
Free single supplement.
Lack of entertainment of any kind on board. (In fact we were told that there was live music in the lounge.)
As soon as you step on board the ship you are given a hard sell about the ...