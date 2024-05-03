Having completed six previous cruises with Hurtigruten this was my seventh. I knew what to expect and in the past have been more than satisfied but not this time. Trollfjord was supposed to be a cut above the rest.
Previously cabins had been allocated at time of booking but not on this occasion. The cruise started with an overnight stay in a hotel in Bergen where the cabins were then allocated ...
We were on the Festive round trip from Beren to Oslo.
Pre cruise we had 1 night in Clarion hotel in Bergen, very busy with guests on upcoming cruise. Hotel seemed to cope well, check in was available early after non existent transfer to hotel, public bus to any stop you wanted.
Embarking was smooth, straight to ship, into lounge, safety briefing then on ship. Cabins not available till ...
I was advised that a positive review is more credible if one mentions something negative OK, the Clarion Hotel Bergen booked by the cruise line was very poor. Otherwise, the Torllfjord was exceptionally comfortable, the balcony cabin was spacious and comfortable; the balcony is fully enclosed rendering it useful where an open veranda would have been useless. Meals in the Rost restaurant are ...
The attitude of more than a few the staff was curt and abrasive. Compared to service individuals encountered elsewhere it felt as though I was an unwelcome bother. The words please, may I help or a simple smile were normally missing or totally absent. I experienced this myself and noticed the staff treating others similarly. Once when taking a serving of gluten free bread I was challenged ...
My daughter and I loved our cruise on MS Nordkapp on the Norwegian Coastal Express.The scenery is absolutely stunning - not for nothing is it called the World's Most Beautiful Voyage; this is perfectly true. I took over 450 photos, and that doesn't include the ones on my phone! We wanted to see the Northern Lights (a treat for my 80th birthday) and we saw them three times. We were always alerted ...
As expected the crew were fantastic and the itinerary excellent. BUT overall the experience did not meet expectations, especially considering what it cost. The demographic ratio of the passengers, with over 75% being Chinese speaking and the rest 'westerners', had at times a negative impact on the cruise. Only buffet meals with much of the food having an Asian focus, with result of no 'a la carte' ...
The ship was refurbed in 2023 and now does the all-inclusive Svalbard and North Cape voyages.
It is the epitome of small ship cruising - for travellers who know what they want and have done their research!
Atmosphere is casual and lowkey with the emphasis on no-fuss Norwegian hospitality.
Cabins are similar - everything you need without any frills - but comfy beds and plenty of storage ...
It was a magical trip! The crew was perfect, everything extremely well organized. My cabin was good enough for 1 person but not sure for 2. Food was delicious and they were amazing in taking care of my special dietary needs.
We were very lucky with the weather as well and we were able to land in the majority of the planned stops. It was the last trip from MS MAUD to west Greenland and it was ...
A fantastic cruise, seriously let down by the cabin.
We are experienced cruisers, 20+ over the years on a variety of cruise lines. This was an expedition cruise to Iceland. Very different to most other cruises, the ship called at fascinating small ports or harbours and in the majority of cases we were tendered in on small Zodiacs, which was fun and meant we visited places the bigger ships ...
Our cabin had a constant noise level of approximately 80 dB during cruising, which we measured with a sound meter app. It also had strong and constant vibration. Noise was even higher during loading and unloading operations in ports. We could not sleep at all --it was a nightmare--, since 80 dB is similar to the sound of your vacuum cleaner or being near the wings on an airplane. The noise level ...