Nordlys Review

57 reviews
One of six of Hurtigruten's "Contemporary Ships" (along with Nordnorge, Nordkapp, Polarlys, Richard With and Kong Harald), Nordlys sails voyages that explore Norway's coastal communities and stunning fjords.

Nordlys is a sibling to Nordnorge; check out that review here.

About

Passengers: 482
Launched: 1994
Shore Excursions: 33

Sails To

British Isles & Western Europe

Sails From

Bergen

More about Hurtigruten Nordlys

Where does Hurtigruten Nordlys sail from?

Hurtigruten Nordlys departs from Bergen

Where does Hurtigruten Nordlys sail to?

Hurtigruten Nordlys cruises to Tromso, Trondheim, Molde, Alesund, Bergen, and Geiranger

How much does it cost to go on Hurtigruten Nordlys?

Cruises on Hurtigruten Nordlys start from $1,150 per person.

Is Hurtigruten Nordlys a good ship to cruise on?

Hurtigruten Nordlys won 2 awards over the years.
Hurtigruten Nordlys Cruiser Reviews

Every moment a delight

The best feature of Nordlys for me was the full walk-around deck 5.Read More
ScandiJohn

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Best cruise ever

Thank you Nordlys-Team, you are great!!Read More
OPQ

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Challenging to book what I wanted

Although the Nordlys is part of the Hurtigruten group and used by local people in Norway to travel between small ports up and down the coast, in the UK the website seems intent on only allowing you toRead More
Linb121

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Northern lights & swimming

Wanted real Norwegian experience- visiting local places, travelling with locals Wonderful cabin, junior suite Fab bathroom & great shower Amazing views from room Great food, plenty choice.Good wifi Interesting shop Talks great & interesting.Read More
sallyann.ritchie

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

