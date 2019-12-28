The was my 34 RCCL cruise and Odyssey OTS is one of the new ships to the fleet. The lay out in the promenade, its now called the Royal Espanade, with shops and guest services on decks 4 and 5. The Royal Theatre is in the front of the ship and the smaller. "Music Hall" is just adjacent to the w. It appears that the shops on the Espanade are pushed to the side and appear to smaller in size. A unique ...
We chose this cruise over Valentine's Day for our group of 12 as it fit perfectly with the kids traveling with us school schedule that allowed them a few days off for a winter break. We had 4 adults in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 50s, and 4 kids aged 6, 11, 12, and 14. This was the kids very first cruise as the rest of us are experienced cruisers. We are big fans of the Carnival Sunshine ...
This cruise was amazing it has everything you need and want, at night it can be noisy but that’s it. The rooms are big. We had a balcony in our room and it was beautiful! The price is not much me and my family went to Fort Lauderdale for 3 days and then got on to the cruise in total it costed 1300$ for 3 people. Very nice people, staff is very friendly. The bad things are the night time it is ...
I went on this trip as a familiarization as a travel advisor. I did not get off in Nassau, but took the time to take some on ship tours and really see the whole ship. She is a beauty. She feels very current in her decor having just been through a revitalization in 2019. Dining was good. I was underwhelmed by Blu, the exclusive Aquaclass restaurant. It was ok for included dining, but I would ...
We chose this cruise to see if we like the Equinox to take a cruise next year with an itnerary that looks great. We were on the Edge this past year and it was one of the best cruises we had been on in our 30 plus cruises. I thought Celebrity would now be our go to cruiseline.
Maybe due to the length of this cruise the staff could hardly care about anything. We had a suite and our Butler told ...
Just returned from a solo 2 night cruise to Nassau.
I flew into FLL the night before and stayed in Dania Beach - Jaxson's Ice Cream for dinner and Bake Shack for breakfast and snack - lots of interesting donut flavors - were wonderful. Took an Uber to Dania Pier and waded in the water.
Equinox is looking lovely. Crew were fantastic. Very friendly.
When prices dropped I moved to Aqua ...
My family and I are ship explorers and this would be our 4th cruise with Celebrity. This time it was only my husband and I and it was a relaxing trip. Celebrity is really not for kids especially the Equinox. If you're looking to have fun and party this is not the ship for you. Besides the silent disco there was absolutely nothing fun to do. Yes this was a short cruise but it should have had more ...
This particular cruise was a gift from our son, who wanted us to have the "honeymoon" we never had time to go on, to a place like the Bahamas, which I had visited many years ago, but which for my Wife, was a first-time visit. This was our first time sailing with Carnival Cruise Line, but my son chose this line because he has sailed several times with Carnival.
I want to say that because my wife ...
We just got back from a short cruise in the Majesty of the Seas.
Let’s start with the PROS-
Entertainment was great . Food was fantastic. Check in was a breeze. Customer service was impressive. Happy folks working in this cruise.
CONS-
Checking out guest services was horrible. Long line , short staffed in that area. Cruisers with bill issues should be dealt with at another station . ...
I chose this cruise for my boyfriend's 50th birthday which happens to be New year's Eve so we wanted to be on the ship for his birthday. This cruise did not disappoint. You are never more than 100 feet to a bar or restaurant. Yes, some of the lines were long, but the ship was at full capacity, so we were patient and while standing in line met some really great people. The entertainment was ...