Wife and I “avoided” sailing Celebration as so many people have left negative reviews. Stepping onboard we expected little. Boy we were pleased by the condition of the ship. Not long out of dry dock and a upscale upgrade she’s looking great. A new mega ship she’s not, but for the payed for price a bargain. A production show each night plus a late night 18plus show $6.50 draft beer what a bargain. ...
This trip was booked in November as a quick girl's trip. We had never tried MSC before and they were offering great prices as they were new to the US market.
With COVID 19 just starting to hit headlines we weren't sure what to expect since other cruises were started to show cases and quarantines, but we decided to make a go of it anyway!
We flew in the morning of the cruise and arrived in ...
This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection.
Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
Negatives:
Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned!
The balcony staterooms have been ...
I want to start off by saying that I recognize that this is a stressful time for everyone including and especially for the travel industry. We cruised from March 8 to March 15. On March 8 when we left, COVID19 was a concern but not to the same extent it was by the end of our cruise.
That being said, the service on this ship is terrible from day one.This as my first time with NCL, but I have ...
Got off the Bliss in NYC on Sunday the 15th had CDC Waiting for us to take our Temps as we walked off. NCL was told day 2 that a 2 year old on the 03/01 sailing tested positive, And then EVERYTHING Changed. They did not tell Any One on the ship until the 15th a day After we got off. Their was a family quarantine in their room on our floor (10) until they got off in Nassau.
No one could touch ...
I have been on Anthem of the Seas for a total of 4 times, and never grow tired of it. This ship has been in service for a few years but is still well maintained and beautiful. The rooms are nicely appointed. This time, I had an inside virtual balcony for the very first time. I am used to having at least a oceanview, but really enjoyed this experience.
The food on the ship was excellent, ...
I’m going to start by saying the staff and crew were very friendly and accommodating and personable and very professional. We saw none of the rude unfriendly staff some of the lower star ratings stated. Yes the bliss wasn’t perfect. They do nickle and dime you but if you know that going in you can prepare for it. The food was good. The buffet was repetitive and very very crowded a lot of the time ...
I was there to dance every night and eat healthy food. I give it 5 stars for that. I will say that the NCL Escape, its' sister ship, was a little better in that regard. It's H2O Spice was larger and it was great for dancing. Also, their Skyline Bar had a dance floor and it was less claustrophobic than the Social was on the Bliss. On the Bliss, half of the Skyline was taken up with casino ...