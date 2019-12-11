We chose the Orion for the Panama Canal itinerary, especially since it sailed from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles. We enjoyed the historical lectures and the multiple Planetarium events, as well as the Canal Locks informative step by step discussion. The ship was well-appointed with very comfortable seating throughout the ship. Two smallish pools, with one being an infinity pool with the other ...
We chose this cruise because it encompassed both my husband's bucket list of the Komodo Dragons on Komodo Island and my bucket list of snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef. All the other stops were the cherries on the sundae.
Komodo Island was rough, dry and dusty. It was exactly what we were told to expect. We were able to observe five of the dragons at a watering hole. We, also, saw a couple ...
Chose this cruise because of the itinerary. Embarkation was kind of chaotic but the disembarkation was very smooth. Viking does not administratively handle single people well. I guest this is not their market. However, more and more people are widowed and traveling alone. Cabin and service was excellent; entertainment and activities were on the low side; dining was good as was expected; ...
Location---never been to Australia. Had a great experience before on a Viking cruise.
Dining is awesome. Love the Italian option, but spread it around with main dining room and Chef's Table. Bars really fun. Cabin amazing, but common areas so appealing that we really did not need the size cabin we took. Entertainment was awesome on some nights and mediocre on others. The Viking singers were ...
We choose this cruise because of the pricing and the inclusion of the flight in the price. It was a trip of lifetime made within our reach. Also, Viking is a “no” children cruise line something we prefer.
The ship is beautiful (cabin sufficient, clean and comfortable. Loved the sunrise in Sydney from our balcony), food very good (we loved Manfredi’s), shows “cruise ship” entertainment, crew ...
The cruise hit the locations I wanted to visit. Super itinerary, excellent food and service. The alternative gourmet selections, especially the Chefs Table, were excellent. Shipboard internet access was reliable. Great lectures, especially historic perspectives, scientific topics and educational lectures. The crew was reliable and friendly, and most helpful in assisting with excursions, dining ...
We chose this cruise because of the December sailing dates and because we wanted to snorkel at the Great Barrier Reef. It's our first Viking cruise, and we were not disappointed. From the pre-cruise stay in Nusa Dua at a lovely hotel, with a great tour to three temple sites, to the interesting shore excursions, we were very pleased with the cruise. Our cabin was spacious and we had a great ...
To see Australia. Ship and staff were wonderful. Food in all restaurants was exceptional. Loved all the cities we visited. Wish the cruise had been longer. The weather was hot in some areas but was always comfortable aboard the ship. Met many wonderful people and made many friends. Lots of entertainment and activities to keep us busy while out to sea. Very informative information was given ...
We have been in love with Viking since our first River Cruise! We've been on 3 Ocean Cruises since. However, our last experience aboard Orion was not up to our expectations: The accommodations at both our pre- and post-tours were beautiful! What we couldn't figure out was why there was such a problem going from the Hotel to the ship. It seemed to be too many people and not enough busses. Why ...
I had always wanted to go to Australia. My husband and I had a great time. Processing to board and disembarkation went very smooth. Our time in Bali before setting sail was at a beautiful resort.
The entire crew took such good care of us. We felt so special, the housekeeping staff always remembered our names and the dining experience wonderful with a wide variety of choices. Having our ...