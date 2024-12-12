Food, service were bot very good. Both the "infinity" pool and the small main pool were inaccessible for us as there were no steps. Had to climb up and down ladders with wide steps. We're in our 70's and in good health. But with back surgeries, joint replacements, etc. we could not manage it. Shame because we were not too excited about port excursions as we just wanted to relax poolside. We heard ...
Our Viking Venus Ocean cruise was fantastic! We loved the ship, with lots of room for guest to spread out. All of the staff and crew were so helpful, welcoming, and joyful, and provided great service. This made our experience on board so much better.
The Nordic Spa experience was great, especially the snow room. The ship has a good mix of entertainment, music, and quiet spaces.
Our rooms ...
The positives: We had a PV stateroom and it was the best stateroom we've had on any cruise. It was very roomy with tons of storage, great layout with the sitting area next to the window, lots of plugs everywhere, great bathroom. For the 15 day cruise, it was ideal and we're now hooked on suite-size staterooms. One word of caution: I didn't realise there are two types of PVs - one with a full ...
The entire crew was pleasant, courteous, efficient, well informed, and although very professional, they were more like friends. Many knew our names, listened intently and helped in everyway they could. There were no long lines to board the ship or to disembark, and on the busiest of days, no long waiting for service of any type. Having access to free laundering machines was meant that we did not ...
We arrived at our ship from the airport via a bus that Viking provided. Our boarding time was quick and easy. We had our safety tips then we were able to walk the ship until our room was ready.
Every day we had an excursion that we decided on. We were given tickets for each excursion for the whole time we were there. Our guides were from the area so their knowledge was fantastic.
There was ...
Good-staff, ship, fitness center
Average-food, entertainment
Bad-no activities during the sea days. This cruise just had too many sea days--10 out of a 16 day cruise. Unless you are into bridge or jig saw puzzles, there is not much to do.
Staff was good and well groomed. Food got a little boring and the speciality dining was not up to par with the other cruise lines we have been ...
This was our first ocean cruise with Viking after having exceptional experiences on Viking river cruises. We were disappointed, and the experience did not warrant the premium price for the Viking cruise.
First, the positives: The ship was beautiful, with an understated elegance, and was exceptionally well maintained. Every time we looked around there was a crew member cleaning a surface or ...
The experience on the ship was great. Many of the included tours were disappointing. I heard another passenger say that a typical day was 21 hours on the boat and three on shore, of which half was spent on a bus. That sums up the experience.
Onboarding was terrible- line after long line. I heard that the Australian customs had just changed the process but it was very disappointing.
The ...
We were the first passengers to cruise this brand new ship and it was wonderful. And it was just before Christmas and the ship was decorated in its holiday best. The state rooms are as big as hotel rooms and have everything you could need including 120V outlets and USB outlets. We also took advantage of using room service for having coffee and breakfast bagels, etc. brought to our room every ...
Another great trip on Viking. First sign that it was going to be good was the complementary drink package on our invoice. Second was, while checking in in Buenos Aires we learned we had been upgraded to a penthouse veranda! Crew and staff were fabulous; lectures were great; food was good. We feel they'd be better off replacing the Chef's Table with a different dining option. Have to mention ...