More about Australia & New Zealand
What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?
Thanks to a rather temperate climate, there are cruises to the continent of Australia nearly year-round. The summer months Down Under are actually considered winter in the U.S., so that's the most popular time of year to visit (and when the vast majority of New Zealand port stops are scheduled). Just keep in mind that from December through February, it can get incredibly hot. For more: Australia Cruise Tips.
Which cruise lines go to Australia & New Zealand?
Pretty much all of the major cruise lines worldwide run Australia/New Zealand cruises, including popular lines like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity and luxury line Seabourn. P&O Cruises is the top choice amongst local Aussies. Many of the same lines stop in New Zealand, but only during the summer months --New Zealand tends to be much colder the rest of the year. There are also expedition lines like Lindblad and Coral Expeditions that make port stops in some of the smaller ports throughout New Zealand.
What are some things to do in Australia & New Zealand?
Australia is full of natural landmarks and world-class museums. Don't miss the beaches or snorkeling and diving the Great Barrier Reef; a stroll across the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney; and shopping and dining in Melbourne. New Zealand is decidedly more low-key and ideal for long strolls to take in the natural landscape, but visitors should also squeeze in an excursion to historic Christchurch.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?
Yes, a passport is required for cruises to Australia and/or New Zealand.
What should I pack for a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?
You'll want to be sure to pack lightweight clothing including plenty of shorts, t-shirts and sundresses, particularly if you're traveling in the region's mid-summer months. You'll definitely want a swimsuit and plenty of sunscreen as well. For more: What to Take to Australia on a Cruise.