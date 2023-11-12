  • Newsletter
Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Sydney Opera House (Photo: Semisatch/Shutterstock)

About Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Between the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, Australia is extraordinarily diverse in terms of its geography, wildlife and climate, with deserts, mountains and rainforests (not to mention those beloved Koala bears). Hardly limited to wilderness, Australia also boasts urban culture in Sydney and Melbourne. Famous as the set of the "Lord of the Rings" movies, New Zealand has unparalleled natural beauty (did we mention the Great Barrier Reef), as well as adventure sports and outstanding wine.

  • More about Australia & New Zealand

  • What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

  • Which cruise lines go to Australia & New Zealand?

We found you 419 cruises

Celebrity Edge

13 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Paihia • Tauranga • Auckland •

Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin

+4 more

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge

10 Nights
Great Barrier Reef Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Airlie Beach • Cairns •

Port Douglas, Australia • Brisbane • Sydney

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

30 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean • Kailua •

Hilo • Kauai • Honolulu • Pacific Ocean

+8 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge

11 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Picton • Napier • Wellington •

Christchurch • Dunedin • Dusky Sound

+3 more

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Melbourne • Burnie •

Fiordland National Park • Milford Sound

+7 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga •

Napier • Christchurch • Dunedin • Dusky Sound

+3 more

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Waitangi • Gisborne •

Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin

+4 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Fjordland • Dunedin •

Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Tauranga

+2 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Melbourne • Burnie •

Fiordland National Park • Milford Sound

+8 more

819 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Australia & New Zealand

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Pacific Ocean •

Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin

+7 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Paihia • Sydney •

Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington

+2 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Milford Sound •

Doubtful Sound • Dusky Sound • Dunedin

+6 more

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Great Barrier Reef Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Airlie Beach • Cairns •

Port Douglas, Australia • Brisbane • Sydney

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Bali & Australia Reposition

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Bali • Darwin • Cairns •

Airlie Beach • Sydney

708 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Milford Fjord •

Doubtful Sound • Dusky Sound • Dunedin

+4 more

741 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

More about Australia & New Zealand

What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Thanks to a rather temperate climate, there are cruises to the continent of Australia nearly year-round. The summer months Down Under are actually considered winter in the U.S., so that's the most popular time of year to visit (and when the vast majority of New Zealand port stops are scheduled). Just keep in mind that from December through February, it can get incredibly hot. For more: Australia Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Australia & New Zealand?

Pretty much all of the major cruise lines worldwide run Australia/New Zealand cruises, including popular lines like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity and luxury line Seabourn. P&O Cruises is the top choice amongst local Aussies. Many of the same lines stop in New Zealand, but only during the summer months --New Zealand tends to be much colder the rest of the year. There are also expedition lines like Lindblad and Coral Expeditions that make port stops in some of the smaller ports throughout New Zealand.

What are some things to do in Australia & New Zealand?

Australia is full of natural landmarks and world-class museums. Don't miss the beaches or snorkeling and diving the Great Barrier Reef; a stroll across the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney; and shopping and dining in Melbourne. New Zealand is decidedly more low-key and ideal for long strolls to take in the natural landscape, but visitors should also squeeze in an excursion to historic Christchurch.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises to Australia and/or New Zealand.

What should I pack for a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

You'll want to be sure to pack lightweight clothing including plenty of shorts, t-shirts and sundresses, particularly if you're traveling in the region's mid-summer months. You'll definitely want a swimsuit and plenty of sunscreen as well. For more: What to Take to Australia on a Cruise.

