Transatlantic Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 1,171 Transatlantic Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

QM2 disappointed 2nd time round

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
iaimcixl
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May Positive aspects Cabin clean and steward always professional All Crew great , couldn't do enough Entertainment good to great most nights Cunard insights good always something for everyone Average King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Good, Not Great

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chatdad
10+ Cruises

Having enjoyed our first roundtrip Transatlantic on QM2 back in 2018, we did the same sailing this year. In comparison, the experience in some regards were equal to that of our prior cruise (service and room primarily) though in some cases (food and entertainment) we saw some definite decline unfortunately. So let's begin our journey: Embarkation: in a word "Poor". Of course in this ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Sea Beats Shore

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RN4Clifton
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Here are my thoughts on our April 2022 Brooklyn to Southampton crossing on the QM2: The Good We enjoyed plenty of wine (via the beverage package) brought by plenty of friendly servers; The King's Court Buffet's pizza, hot-dogs and hamburgers were tasty for lunch; The afternoon teas (photo attached) were novel fun; The pre-dinner hot hors d'oeuvres in the Chart Room and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Old British Arrogance, Served whether or not You Want It.

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
J3nglunb
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This was handily the worst cruise experience of my life. I've cruised since being a child, largely with family and this was no different. Now at 24 I went to Ft. Lauderdale filled with excitement to board my first Cunard - The Queen Mary 2 no less. Surprise from the onset, not the good kind. Due to increasing cases of COVID-19 on the ship we were being tested at the port. Before we boarded. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with disabled person

Not impressed

Review for Star Breeze to Transatlantic

User Avatar
patty1955
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After reading about Windstar on this forum and talking to my sister (who loved Windstar), I had high hopes for our first cruise with them. Well, the cruise is over and all I can say is I’m disappointed. We have some wonderful memories and we were impressed by a number of things but over all, it was a letdown. Maybe I just expected too much. This was not our first covid cruise, it was our third. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

The Splendor was Splendid

Review for Seven Seas Splendor to Transatlantic

User Avatar
zak477
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

When the Explorer started sailing we thought it was wonderful and enjoyed several sailings. After waiting 2 years we due to covid we sailing the new Splendor. A definite WOW. Surpassed the Explorer in all categories.The decor is elegant and relaxing too. The perfect ship to sail across the Atlantic. Although I give an excellent rating, I must state that due to covid rules in Miami and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

First Transatlantic Trip....peaceful and serene

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jakethesnake55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Even though we had not been on the ship in three years due to the pandemic, very little had changed. Some of our favorite maitre'd's and servers had moved on to the Splendor as promotions or at their request. Service is still spectacular. Not a cruise for singles. It is an older crowd and most folks are married or coupled. Guests from across the globe made this an interesting experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Covid nightmare!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CovidNo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is my first cruise on QM2 after having lost my dear brother and sister in law within 5 days last year. Started off very well, poor tour in St Thomas but we did get a partial credit. Kings Court Is always very busy struggle to avoid other people when carrying food though the waiters do sometimes assist me if they see me struggling. Our steward was fantastic until he disappeared but was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Late itinerary changes and bad weather marred enjoyment

Review for Viking Jupiter to Transatlantic

User Avatar
weegeedee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

un unexpected car hire

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
AX12CPU
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We looked forward to this cruise as it marked my retirement and my wife’s birthday, we had had to save for this one and had handed over our hard earned cash with pleasure we loved being cosseted by Cunard’s attentive staff. This would be the 12th or so cruise and our second 28 night cruise with them. So we knew what to expect. Lovely. We joined the QM2 as scheduled following a Covid test each. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

