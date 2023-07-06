Evrima is the first of three sleek superyachts marking hotel giant Ritz-Carlton’s debut in the cruise world as the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Originally due to launch in February 2020, the all-suite ship suffered a catalogue of delays that caused the maiden voyage to be put back eight times until it finally departed Barcelona in October 2022.

This glamorous newcomer has promised a “new era of yacht-style cruising” and at a time when many ships are getting larger, including in the luxury segment, it’s refreshing to see that Evrima is determinedly petite with just 149 suites and a total passenger count of 298. With the number of crew totalling 246, this puts the ratio of crew to guests at 1 to 1.2.

Evrima’s airy interiors give it the ambience of a boutique hotel, while the sleek lines and classy deck areas with infinity pools, hot tubs and a marina platform give off the aura of a superyacht. For a ship of this size, there’s an impressive number of restaurants with five dining venues offering a variety of cuisines to a high standard.

The luxe laidback vibe of Evrima attracts a carefree affluent crowd that’s younger than the cruising norm, while the Ritz Kids Club and Ritz-Carlton Spa guarantees its appeal to youngsters and their parents too.

Evrima Deck Plan Allows for Free-flowing Spaces

The difference between Evrima and other luxury ships is evident as soon as you step aboard. The swish interiors, decorated with a mix of modernist artworks carefully placed throughout and decorating the walls, exude a refined aura.

Instead of a central atrium or bank of reception desks, there’s a chic-casual lounge area called The Living Room that flows across the width of the yacht with scatterings of plush sofas and chairs. A walkway runs through the middle and on one side is a bar with a performance area for live music and on the other is the integrated library, with around 300 books, and a boutique.

The main Evrima Room restaurant is on the same deck at the stern, though other dining venues are scattered across different decks, as are outdoor spaces with the sheltered Marina Terrace on Deck 3 where Evrima’s marina is housed.

The main infinity pool at the ship’s aft on Deck 5. This is a gorgeous area for relaxing with terraced lines of sunchairs and Balinese beds, complemented by tempting infinity hot tubs on both sides of the deck. Overlooking this is a smaller pool up on Deck 8, though while this has a better vantage point there is only room for a handful of sunbeds up here as it is adjacent to the Mistral al fresco restaurant.

The highest passenger deck is Deck 10 where the Observation Lounge is located, its floor to ceiling windows ensuring prime views. During the day, this is a really attractive peaceful spot for watching the world go by, but at night it becomes the main hub for evening cocktails and partying.

Outside is the adjacent Observation Terrace, a lovely outdoor space to spill out into from the lounge on warm evenings, while during the day this is a quiet hideaway deck with sun-beds and captain’s chairs where guests can enjoy elevated views.

Evrima Rooms are Refined Spacious Havens

As befitting its luxury status, Evrima is an all-suite ship and claims to have some of the most expansive accommodation afloat with six different categories to choose from.

The cheapest – so-called entry-level – are the Terrace Suites and this is the most popular category with 90 of them, while at the top end of the scale are the two Owner’s Suites.

Described as combining the modern elegance for which Ritz-Carlton is known with the casual luxury of superyachts, the suites all come with amenities guests can expect of a Ritz-Carlton hotel, including king bed, double vanity bathrooms, flat-screen TVs and luxury linens.

All suites also have their own private balcony, or terrace as they are called, and another signature feature are higher ceilings, allowing for a more airy feel. Some suites are separated by a soundproof blind wall which slides back enabling them to be combined into larger more open spaces for guests wanting more extensive and flexible accommodation.

One of the most unusual categories are the Loft Suites with the bedroom on the lower level and a staircase leading to the lounge area upstairs where floor to ceiling glass doors lead out to the terrace.

However, the second-largest number of suites are Signature Suites, which also have their own living and dining area.

Décor is minimalist and understated with a muted palate of neutral shades of biscuit and mink, carefully accentuated with splashes of emerald green.

Food on Evrima is Varied and Leans Toward Haute Cuisine

For a small ship, Evrima has a varied range of dining options with five restaurants, 24-hour in-suite dining and a constant supply of culinary snacks in the Living Room that change depending on the time of day or night.

All of them, apart from gourmet restaurant S.E.A, are included in the price, with the Evrima Room being the equivalent of a main dining restaurant, though it feels more intimate and exclusive than most such venues, and there is also Dining Privee, a tucked-away spot for groups of up to 10 guests wanting more privacy.

Mistral is a lovely open-air eaterie on Deck 8 that buzzes with atmosphere complemented by all-encompassing views where diners can enjoy seafood and steaks, while Talaat Nam, which means floating market in Thai, serves Asian cuisine.

However, the crème de la crème of Evrima’s culinary line-up is S.E.A. with seven-course tasting menus designed by Chef Sven Elverfeld of the three Michelin-star Aqua restaurant at Ritz-Carlton’s property in the German city of Wolfsburg.