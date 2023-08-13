It's a good thing Royal is planning a new class of small ships as the Vision class is slowly wearing out.
In the meantime, the secret weapon of Royal was displayed on this voyage - Exceptional Service - at every venue, every staffer, from Windjammer to MDM to Centrum, to including Guest Services. All of the staff in the Windjammer have been converted from table cleaners to friendly hosts ...
Overall we had a great time, first TA and won't be the last.
PROS:
- Newish ship, modern, beautiful common areas and spaces. 4200 passengers, so felt crowded but never had a problem getting a lounge chair by the pool, table at Windjammer or table at main dinning room.
- Crew: probably the best we had in all of our cruises, friendly, attentive and just have to ask once for "special ...
I was a bit uncertain about this ship. It is a smaller older ship. This was also our first time taking a European cruise. Let me tell you how fantastic this cruise was. The ship is well maintained and very comfortable. The service was outstanding. The food in the main dining room as well as the Windjammer buffet was plentiful and delicious. The entertainment was top notch. There is actually a ...
There are plenty of activities for your family. Water sports, zip line, Court games, walking track, kids zone, etc. Do not miss any of the shows because they are all spectacular. Especially Hiro, so many talented people. The ship is like a world of us all. It’s almost like a little city in itself. Our favorite spot was Central Park. Second to that would be the solarium. It was always peaceful and ...
I admit, this class ship was the last one I had planned on for this trip. My husband has always been more interested in the huge mega ships than I ever was. We were going as a celebration of our 20th anniversary and I had wanted a smaller more intimate ship, possibly on Celebrity or Princess or a smaller Royal ship. But in looking around and narrowing down the itinerary I found this one that left ...
This is my first cruise since the pandemic. This is also my first European cruise and my 8th cruise. I stayed in Barcelona for 4 days before the cruise and loved the city so much. Embarkation was a breeze, even easier than in Florida. First day was so busy but managed to get my early dinner sorted out. The dining room staff was very kind and helpful. I enjoyed the food in the dining room ...
Chose this ship as we loved Oasis and other RCL cruises. This one however was torturous with the amount of noise around the pool decks from the really loud amplified music to the blaring screeching voice on the microphone. Even in Central Park 5 decks down we could not escape the noise and even the brass band could not be heard over the voice commentary from deck 15. The promenade deck had ...
Cleaning of rooms only once a day.
You can choose either in the morning or in the evening.
Very poor desserts, both in the buffet and in the restaurant on the 3rd floor.
We tried breakfast at the restaurant on the 4th floor. We won't do it anymore.
There was a very small selection of food.
Price of drinks includes service charge.
The quality of the food, not like in the past. At ...
...
Where do I start? This was our first ever cruise. We decided to push the boat out and book a 2 Bedroom Grand Suite for a week. Worked out at €14,000 including gratuities so not cheap. We enjoyed it, but learned some lessons along the way. Would we go again? Probably.
The Mediterranean isn’t the best destination in the world for a ship like Symphony because the ports are miles away from the ...