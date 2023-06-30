  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Vision of the Seas Review

3.5 / 5.0
1,191 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
3.5
Average
Overall
Cynthia Drake
Contributor

Vision of the Seas, part of Royal Caribbean's Vision-class of ships, is known for its stunning glass exterior -- more than 2 acres of glass were incorporated in its construction back when it launched in 1998. Nowhere is this more breathtaking than in the ship's Centrum, which spans five decks. A glass-topped dome floods the space with bright sunshine.

Vision is neither the newest nor most high-tech ship on the Royal Caribbean fleet. But it offers all the basics – and a few extras – for a fun, relaxing vacation.

The Vision of the Seas Deck Plan Includes Ample Outdoor Space and a Lively Centrum

While the cruise line is known for some of the largest ships on the ocean today, Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas is mid-sized, holding 2,050 passengers at double occupancy. Passengers seeking some of the bigger attractions found on the larger ships -- such as the Flowrider, water slides, skating rinks and the like -- won't find them on Vision.

There are just two pools: one general pool and one adults-only Solarium. That said, even during peak spring break travel, it was rarely difficult to find a deck chair, and the ship's abundance of open deck space is welcome. Despite the fewer bells and whistles, the Vision of the Seas deck plans pack in a lot of action for cruisers of all ages, with a rock-climbing wall, solid original productions, a good array of dining options, and kids’ and teens’ clubs.

The Centrum – also known as the Vision of the Seas atrium – is the heart of the action during the evening. It has a similar concept to the Promenade on other Royal Caribbean ships, with passengers filling its shops, bars, lounges and entertainment venues. Vision of the Seas rooms directly below it (Deck 3) may be subject to noise. The liveliest space during the day is often Deck 9, home to the ship’s two pools and the Windjammer buffet.

The Caribbean and Bermuda Are Common Vision of the Seas Itineraries

Departing from its homeport of Baltimore year-round, Vision of the Seas has one very popular itinerary that combines the U.S. southeast coast and Bahamas, where the ship sometimes calls at Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. This itinerary are generally 8 nights long and include two days at sea.

Vision of the Seas also offers 5-night itineraries to Bermuda, 9-night cruises to Canada and New England, and longer trips of up to 12 nights to the Southern Caribbean.

The Vision of the Seas Cruise Ship Is Low-Key and Comfortable

A ship that is more than two decades old is bound to show some wear and tear. While it received some minor upgrades in 2017 and 2022,  Vision of the Seas had its most recent major refurbishment in 2013. We saw some discoloration on cabin walls and well-worn carpeting and furniture. However, most of the public areas seemed clean, comfortable and well-maintained, and the glass gave the ship a bright glow throughout.

What Vision of the Seas doesn't offer in amenities, it makes up for in an enthusiastic cruise director and crew and low-tech onboard entertainment, such as the wildly popular trivia sessions and evening game shows. Younger passengers and families seem to enjoy the opportunity to unplug and just have fun on this ship.

So, you may wonder, is Vision of the Seas a good ship? In general, it provides a good value, and maybe a good entry into cruising for people who might be intimidated to try a larger ship. The shorter Vision of the Seas itineraries will help give you a good sense for whether cruising is an ideal vacation for you. For travelers who don't mind making their own fun, there is more than enough to stay busy during a shorter sailing.

Pros

Crew works hard to bring the fun; a smaller size ship means it's easier to navigate

Cons

Some cabins showing age; fewer options for food, entertainment than larger ships

Bottom Line

Solid option for a value cruise, but set expectations if you're used to bells and whistles

About

Passengers: 2050
Crew: 742
Passenger to Crew: 2.76:1
Launched: 1998
Shore Excursions: 376

Sails To

Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda, Southern Caribbean, Bahamas, Canada & New England

Sails From

Baltimore

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • · All shows

  • Most daily activities, unless otherwise noted, including dance classes, sports, and daily movies on the outdoor screen

  • Fitness center use, but not classes or personal training sessions

  • Meals at Windjammer Buffet, Main Dining Room, and Park Cafe

  • All pool and hot tub use

  • Kids and Teens Clubs

  • Continental breakfast room service

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • · Chops Grille, Giovani’s Table, Chef’s Table, Izumi, Ben and Jerry’s, beverages at Café Latte-tudes,

  • Most beverages beyond water, milk, drip coffee and lemonade

  • Gratuities

  • Shore excursions

  • Spa treatments

  • Fitness classes and personal training sessions

  • Photos and artwork

  • Onboard shops

  • Certain onboard activities (wine tasting, bingo, etc.)

  • Babysitting services

  • Room service, except for continental breakfast

  • In-stateroom on-demand movies

  • VOOM Wi-Fi internet access

Fellow Passengers

A large percentage of travelers on Vision of the Seas are families, including people with young children and also multigenerational groups. During school breaks and summer, expect typical "spring breaker" crowds, including lots of college students and school-aged kids. Most cruisers are from North America.

Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas Dress Code

Daytime: During the day, swimsuits, cover-ups, shorts and tank tops are par for the course aboard Vision of the Seas.

Evening: The ship's shorter four- and five-night itineraries feature only one formal night in the main and specialty dining rooms, and the rest are deemed "casual." For the most part, people wear sundresses, long pants and casual or button-down shirts to dinner.

Formal nights range from special occasion wear, like beaded dresses and suits, to sundresses -- and many passengers opt not dress up at all. There are typically a couple of theme nights, such as "1970s" and "Tropical," which are completely optional.

Not permitted: Shorts, tank tops and baseball caps are specifically not allowed, but we did observe a few passengers skirting these rules.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Royal Caribbean.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Vision of the Seas price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Vision of the Seas Cruise from $389

Any Month

More about Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas

Where does Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas sail from?

Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas departs from Baltimore

Where does Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas sail to?

Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas cruises to Baltimore, King's Wharf, Nassau, Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Port Canaveral (Orlando), Freeport, Antigua, Labadee, San Juan, Martinique, Boston, Portland (Maine), Saint John (New Brunswick), Halifax, Dominica, Charleston, Bimini, Sydney (Nova Scotia), and Miami

How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas?

Cruises on Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas start from $389 per person.

Is Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas a good ship to cruise on?

Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas won 2 awards over the years.
Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas Cruiser Reviews

5-Day Bermuda Cruise For My Birthday

My husband and I recently cruised to Bermuda on the Vision of the Seas. It does not have all the bells and whistles, but the staff make up for it.Read More
CEL4season

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Smaller ships are better

Besides the room the trip was amazing. I have cruised on Enchantment and Grandeur of the Seas but neither of these compare to the Vision. For its age it is in amazing shape.Read More
Skydome1

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Vision of the Seas - Still Viable!

Thank you for a great cruise, Vision of the Seas. We'll be back!Read More
dhahn11

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

The Small Ship with the BIG Heart

They will go out of their way to exceed your expectations and make you think, “Hey, I want to go on the Vision of the Seas again.”Read More
loveandcruises

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Royal Caribbean International Fleet
Enchantment of the Seas
1,943 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map