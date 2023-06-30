Vision of the Seas, part of Royal Caribbean's Vision-class of ships, is known for its stunning glass exterior -- more than 2 acres of glass were incorporated in its construction back when it launched in 1998. Nowhere is this more breathtaking than in the ship's Centrum, which spans five decks. A glass-topped dome floods the space with bright sunshine.
Vision is neither the newest nor most high-tech ship on the Royal Caribbean fleet. But it offers all the basics – and a few extras – for a fun, relaxing vacation.
While the cruise line is known for some of the largest ships on the ocean today, Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas is mid-sized, holding 2,050 passengers at double occupancy. Passengers seeking some of the bigger attractions found on the larger ships -- such as the Flowrider, water slides, skating rinks and the like -- won't find them on Vision.
There are just two pools: one general pool and one adults-only Solarium. That said, even during peak spring break travel, it was rarely difficult to find a deck chair, and the ship's abundance of open deck space is welcome. Despite the fewer bells and whistles, the Vision of the Seas deck plans pack in a lot of action for cruisers of all ages, with a rock-climbing wall, solid original productions, a good array of dining options, and kids’ and teens’ clubs.
The Centrum – also known as the Vision of the Seas atrium – is the heart of the action during the evening. It has a similar concept to the Promenade on other Royal Caribbean ships, with passengers filling its shops, bars, lounges and entertainment venues. Vision of the Seas rooms directly below it (Deck 3) may be subject to noise. The liveliest space during the day is often Deck 9, home to the ship’s two pools and the Windjammer buffet.
Departing from its homeport of Baltimore year-round, Vision of the Seas has one very popular itinerary that combines the U.S. southeast coast and Bahamas, where the ship sometimes calls at Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. This itinerary are generally 8 nights long and include two days at sea.
Vision of the Seas also offers 5-night itineraries to Bermuda, 9-night cruises to Canada and New England, and longer trips of up to 12 nights to the Southern Caribbean.
A ship that is more than two decades old is bound to show some wear and tear. While it received some minor upgrades in 2017 and 2022, Vision of the Seas had its most recent major refurbishment in 2013. We saw some discoloration on cabin walls and well-worn carpeting and furniture. However, most of the public areas seemed clean, comfortable and well-maintained, and the glass gave the ship a bright glow throughout.
What Vision of the Seas doesn't offer in amenities, it makes up for in an enthusiastic cruise director and crew and low-tech onboard entertainment, such as the wildly popular trivia sessions and evening game shows. Younger passengers and families seem to enjoy the opportunity to unplug and just have fun on this ship.
So, you may wonder, is Vision of the Seas a good ship? In general, it provides a good value, and maybe a good entry into cruising for people who might be intimidated to try a larger ship. The shorter Vision of the Seas itineraries will help give you a good sense for whether cruising is an ideal vacation for you. For travelers who don't mind making their own fun, there is more than enough to stay busy during a shorter sailing.
· All shows
Most daily activities, unless otherwise noted, including dance classes, sports, and daily movies on the outdoor screen
Fitness center use, but not classes or personal training sessions
Meals at Windjammer Buffet, Main Dining Room, and Park Cafe
All pool and hot tub use
Kids and Teens Clubs
Continental breakfast room service
· Chops Grille, Giovani’s Table, Chef’s Table, Izumi, Ben and Jerry’s, beverages at Café Latte-tudes,
Most beverages beyond water, milk, drip coffee and lemonade
Gratuities
Shore excursions
Spa treatments
Fitness classes and personal training sessions
Photos and artwork
Onboard shops
Certain onboard activities (wine tasting, bingo, etc.)
Babysitting services
Room service, except for continental breakfast
In-stateroom on-demand movies
VOOM Wi-Fi internet access
A large percentage of travelers on Vision of the Seas are families, including people with young children and also multigenerational groups. During school breaks and summer, expect typical "spring breaker" crowds, including lots of college students and school-aged kids. Most cruisers are from North America.
Daytime: During the day, swimsuits, cover-ups, shorts and tank tops are par for the course aboard Vision of the Seas.
Evening: The ship's shorter four- and five-night itineraries feature only one formal night in the main and specialty dining rooms, and the rest are deemed "casual." For the most part, people wear sundresses, long pants and casual or button-down shirts to dinner.
Formal nights range from special occasion wear, like beaded dresses and suits, to sundresses -- and many passengers opt not dress up at all. There are typically a couple of theme nights, such as "1970s" and "Tropical," which are completely optional.
Not permitted: Shorts, tank tops and baseball caps are specifically not allowed, but we did observe a few passengers skirting these rules.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Royal Caribbean.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Get Vision of the Seas price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email
5-Day Bermuda Cruise For My Birthday
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Smaller ships are better
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Vision of the Seas - Still Viable!
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 30s
The Small Ship with the BIG Heart
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s