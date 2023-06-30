Vision of the Seas, part of Royal Caribbean's Vision-class of ships, is known for its stunning glass exterior -- more than 2 acres of glass were incorporated in its construction back when it launched in 1998. Nowhere is this more breathtaking than in the ship's Centrum, which spans five decks. A glass-topped dome floods the space with bright sunshine.

Vision is neither the newest nor most high-tech ship on the Royal Caribbean fleet. But it offers all the basics – and a few extras – for a fun, relaxing vacation.

The Vision of the Seas Deck Plan Includes Ample Outdoor Space and a Lively Centrum

While the cruise line is known for some of the largest ships on the ocean today, Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas is mid-sized, holding 2,050 passengers at double occupancy. Passengers seeking some of the bigger attractions found on the larger ships -- such as the Flowrider, water slides, skating rinks and the like -- won't find them on Vision.

There are just two pools: one general pool and one adults-only Solarium. That said, even during peak spring break travel, it was rarely difficult to find a deck chair, and the ship's abundance of open deck space is welcome. Despite the fewer bells and whistles, the Vision of the Seas deck plans pack in a lot of action for cruisers of all ages, with a rock-climbing wall, solid original productions, a good array of dining options, and kids’ and teens’ clubs.

The Centrum – also known as the Vision of the Seas atrium – is the heart of the action during the evening. It has a similar concept to the Promenade on other Royal Caribbean ships, with passengers filling its shops, bars, lounges and entertainment venues. Vision of the Seas rooms directly below it (Deck 3) may be subject to noise. The liveliest space during the day is often Deck 9, home to the ship’s two pools and the Windjammer buffet.

The Caribbean and Bermuda Are Common Vision of the Seas Itineraries

Departing from its homeport of Baltimore year-round, Vision of the Seas has one very popular itinerary that combines the U.S. southeast coast and Bahamas, where the ship sometimes calls at Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. This itinerary are generally 8 nights long and include two days at sea.

Vision of the Seas also offers 5-night itineraries to Bermuda, 9-night cruises to Canada and New England, and longer trips of up to 12 nights to the Southern Caribbean.

The Vision of the Seas Cruise Ship Is Low-Key and Comfortable

A ship that is more than two decades old is bound to show some wear and tear. While it received some minor upgrades in 2017 and 2022, Vision of the Seas had its most recent major refurbishment in 2013. We saw some discoloration on cabin walls and well-worn carpeting and furniture. However, most of the public areas seemed clean, comfortable and well-maintained, and the glass gave the ship a bright glow throughout.

What Vision of the Seas doesn't offer in amenities, it makes up for in an enthusiastic cruise director and crew and low-tech onboard entertainment, such as the wildly popular trivia sessions and evening game shows. Younger passengers and families seem to enjoy the opportunity to unplug and just have fun on this ship.

So, you may wonder, is Vision of the Seas a good ship? In general, it provides a good value, and maybe a good entry into cruising for people who might be intimidated to try a larger ship. The shorter Vision of the Seas itineraries will help give you a good sense for whether cruising is an ideal vacation for you. For travelers who don't mind making their own fun, there is more than enough to stay busy during a shorter sailing.