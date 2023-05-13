We had never been on a cruise of any kind before. My husband wasn’t fond of going on a sea cruise so we opted last minute for this river cruise with Avalon, one of the best decisions we’ve made in many years as it turned out!
We were impressed with the customer focussed organisation and service provided by Avalon and its members of staff. To achieve such seamlessness indicates that this ...
I was having a big birthday & wanted to treat myself to revisit Venice after 50 years or so. The cruise began with two days in a hotel in Milan then moved along to the cruise ship to cruise the Po river & Venice lagoon for the next week. I did sign up for an optional trip to Lago di Como from Milan but on that tour we spent most of our time on the bus due to so much traffic to & from. ...
We chose this cruise specifically for traveling through Germany, our favorite food stop was Cologne, great sidewalk restaurants and cold beer, plenty to see very close to where the boat docked. The food quality and choices were beyond what we expected. The rooms were very nice and accommodating. Particularly enjoyed being able to open up the sliding doors and take in the view while sailing. A wide ...
We chose this cruise as a high school graduation present for our son who took German all four years. What a great way to visit 4 coutries at one time! This was a great way to dip our toe into international travel as Avalon was with us every step of the way. The excursions were lovely and the staff we fantastic. Our room was located right next to the engine room so next time I will definitely look ...
We chose this tour because Avalon Waterways waived the vaccine requirement in November 2023 and we wanted to cruise the Rhine for the first time. One of our party of four did not get the covid vaccine. The cruise was wonderful. The staff was exceptional and completely met our needs. The food was great and featured many local cuisine specialties that we enjoyed. The free happy hour every day ...
This was our first time doing a river cruise and it was amazing. We really loved that the ship was so small. The crew went above and beyond to make sure everything was perfect. The excursions were planned very well with tour guides that truly loved showing off these beautiful cities. The meals were all top notch and we loved that the lunch buffet and bistro dinners had healthy and small portions. ...
Our travel companions picked Avalon and we said we'd try it though we have cruised with Viking twice. The Panorama stateroom was fabulous - comfortable, and updated; the bathroom was roomy. 99% of the staff was excellent. My big bone of contention was getting in touch with anyone from Avalon the company when we had an issue at the hotel in Amsterdam (luckily, I had printed the paperwork) and ...
After having done more than 20 ocean cruises we decided to try a river cruise. We weren’t sure we would like the small boat without all the activities available on ocean vessels. I now think I prefer the river cruise experience in many ways. It was so calming watching the scenery go by as you cruised down the river and went through the locks. That was endless entertainment. The small number of ...
We loved the service, value, organization, energy, food, excursions and our room. There is not one thing I can say that is negative. The entire Avalonian's model is superb in every way! We are already looking to book our next trip! Unlike other boats this one is superior with certain things that you don't realize until you are on the cruise for the first time. Covered decks on top for days you ...
Our first river cruise after many big sea cruises, and it was fantastic! Avalon did everything top notch. The staff was very friendly and knowledgeable and went out of their way to make sure that everything was great. Floating down the river was so relaxing and the scenery was beautiful.
Our cabin was on the top floor and the view from it was great, especially from the bed facing the window ...