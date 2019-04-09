My Husband and I boarded this cruise in Barcelona, and continued for 15 days until we reached Venice. Ports included Sete (Montpelier) Marseille, VilleFranche Sur Mer (Monaco), Florence, Rome, Naples, Messina, Bari, Crotone, SIbenik Croatia and Venice. We chose Viking because we really liked the destinations we were allowed. Also, they allowed us to cancel for any reason prior to the cruise - ...
MSC are one of the first cruise lines to start operating their ships again following the situation with Covid-19. Whilst they appear to be getting it right and the experience was excellent they could be leading to a total disaster.
Embarkation
All passengers are provided with their allocated embarkation time and its important that you are respectful of this not only for yourself but other ...
My wife and I have just returned from a cruise and stay package with Marella, staying firstly at the wonderful conca park hotel in Sorrento then onto the Explorer 2. Given it was our first cruise, We obviously have limited experience of cruises but must say that we found our first experience to be amazing. Every aspect of the cruise was fantastic, from the cabin we had (a standard balcony ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to have a weeks stay in Sorrento afterwards.
It was our first cruise and after reading the reviews our expectations were not too high. After all it isn’t a high end cruise so we were not expecting luxury.
Cabin - our balcony cabin was a good size, with more storage space than we could possibly use ( I pack the kitchen sink). Tea and coffee making ...
This was our first cruise and although we have nothing else to compare it with, can honestly say it was the best experience ever. Yes, there is a bit of a walk from the airport to get on the coach, but its not that far. Embarkation and check in had a nice feel to it, with welcoming drinks etc., Our Cabin was always clean, with fresh towels and pool towels whenever you needed them, The food ...
been with marella before,not the biggest ships but some value as the basic drinks package is in with the price,entertainment was good and the food is good,but not the italian restuarant the vote is out on that,but Norras paizza place excellent,although they say referb ship only in the public areas cabins not only bathrooms
the food is good and lots of places to eat from lots of choice,thae ...
The experience started badly in Manchester Airport, the check in lines were unbelievable it took nearly 2 hours to check in. This needs to be sorted there was no separate check in fo cruise passenger or if you had printed your own boarding passes which would have speeded everything up. Naples airport dreadful too had to walk for 20 minutes in the heat with cases ! Thought suitcases would have gone ...
The price, the ports, the all inclusive package and the fact that we could stay on in corfu all lead us to pick this cruise. The ship was beautiful, and easy to find our way around. We had balcony cabins which were great, and our steward was very attentive and looked after our needs. We ate alot in the mdr, including the Italian option upstairs and service was excellent as was the food. Many ...
Our cruise was with TUI, Marella Explorer 2. We sailed out of Naples 2nd May 2019.
We have cruised 14 times before with many different companies and ships however, we feel that Tui Marella Explorer 2 is the worst ship and cruise that we have ever been on. We have cruised with Thomson 3 times and have always enjoyed the ships, food, very friendly staff and happy atmosphere on board. We feel ...
The ship itself although it had its tea thing problems was a nice overall.
The cabins were adequate and served there purpose we had an inside cabin, I felt the shower was very good, the pillows needed to be firmer or at least have the option, plenty of storage, could be cleaner.
The food in the self service was ok lots of room for improvement but served its purpose,
I am Cluton free and ...