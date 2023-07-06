  • Write a Review
Michelangelo Review

Editor Rating
8 reviews
See all photos

CroisiEurope's Michelangelo, a 158-passenger vessel based on the Po and the Venetian Lagoon.

At 295 feet long, Michelangelo is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Michelangelo to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 78 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include wide-screen TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

About

Passengers: 158
Launched: 2000
Shore Excursions: 14

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Venice

Find a Michelangelo Cruise from $1,348

Any Month

More about CroisiEurope Michelangelo

Where does CroisiEurope Michelangelo sail from?

CroisiEurope Michelangelo departs from Venice

Where does CroisiEurope Michelangelo sail to?

CroisiEurope Michelangelo cruises to Venice and Milan

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Michelangelo?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Michelangelo start from $1,348 per person.
CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruiser Reviews

Croisi Michelangelo is a Gem of Venice

We sailed on the Michelangelo in Venice April 4-8. First of all, the boat/hotel manager (Herve) is an excellent host. He could not have been more friendly, informative and organized.Read More
Bowinkle

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Venice from the Water. October 2016

The atmosphere on board Michelangelo was very convivial with some form of entertainment on every night.Read More
Hello/Piggy

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Short Break in Venice on the MS Michelangelo

The Michelangelo is indeed a floating hotel which occasionally cruises the area.Read More
ToughOldBird

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Venice and the Lagoon not forgetting the River Po

As promised my review of my floating hotel Michelangelo on the Venice Lagoon and River Po. First I shall talk about fellow passengers.Read More
squarevanman

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

