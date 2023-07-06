The 166-passenger Avalon Vista was jointly christened with the 128-passenger Avalon Visionary in May 2012.

Vista, a sister "Suite Ship" to 2011's Avalon Panorama, features the same novel cabin setup as its older sibling. Sixty-four cabins -- or two decks' worth -- have wall-to-wall panoramic windows, which open seven feet to create an open-air balcony of sorts.

Vista also features all the classic riverboat accouterments, including a top-deck whirlpool, bow-to-stern Wi-Fi and spacious sun deck dotted with loungers.

Passengers will also find "light lunch" fare in the boat's lounge during lunch hours for those who wish to skip a trip to the main dining room, and on nice days, a sun deck barbecue offered for up to 40 passengers.

The cruise fare includes guided tours in each port, onboard lectures, evening entertainment and complimentary regional wines with dinner. Wi-Fi is also provided at no additional cost.