Avalon Vista Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
97 reviews
See all photos

The 166-passenger Avalon Vista was jointly christened with the 128-passenger Avalon Visionary in May 2012.

Vista, a sister "Suite Ship" to 2011's Avalon Panorama, features the same novel cabin setup as its older sibling. Sixty-four cabins -- or two decks' worth -- have wall-to-wall panoramic windows, which open seven feet to create an open-air balcony of sorts.

Vista also features all the classic riverboat accouterments, including a top-deck whirlpool, bow-to-stern Wi-Fi and spacious sun deck dotted with loungers.

Passengers will also find "light lunch" fare in the boat's lounge during lunch hours for those who wish to skip a trip to the main dining room, and on nice days, a sun deck barbecue offered for up to 40 passengers.

The cruise fare includes guided tours in each port, onboard lectures, evening entertainment and complimentary regional wines with dinner. Wi-Fi is also provided at no additional cost.

About

Passengers: 166
Launched: 2012
Shore Excursions: 63

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Amsterdam, Basel, Vienna

Find an Avalon Vista Cruise from $2,621

Any Month

More about Avalon Vista

Where does Avalon Vista sail from?

Avalon Vista departs from Amsterdam, Basel, and Vienna

Where does Avalon Vista sail to?

Avalon Vista cruises to Amsterdam, Cologne, Strasbourg, Basel, Mainz, Lucerne, Rudesheim, Paris, London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Milan, Vienna, Zurich, Dusseldorf, and Heidelberg

How much does it cost to go on Avalon Vista?

Cruises on Avalon Vista start from $2,621 per person.
Avalon Vista Cruiser Reviews

Great stateroom and staff but....

Our travel companions picked Avalon and we said we'd try it though we have cruised with Viking twice.Read More
LT1208

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Expanded Cruise provides perfect vacation!

Sailing with Avalon definitely was the perfect experience.Read More
TinaTravel

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Exceeded our expectations

Overall I was very impressed and we will unquestionably cruise with Avalon again.Read More
BrinyBoy

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Beautiful Trip Down the Rhine

Once underway on the Rhine, we enjoyed our time on the VIsta. Built in 2012, it is still in excellent condition and very well maintained. Food on the ship was good, not great.Read More
MinneMum19340

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

