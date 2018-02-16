  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Rio de Janeiro to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.1
Average
21 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 21 Rio de Janeiro to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Disappointed with the shows ,the excursions which were not planned properly and was at very standard considering that this is a luxury cruise liner!

Review for a South America Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

Anushiva
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Regent was rated in top 3 luxury liner but this trip was a disaster! Shows were at low standards,no variety,repeat artists,activities were minimal, staff was under trained even though they did the best they could and the worst of all was the excursions were way below of what a luxury cruiser would provide-many ports of call were cancelled and ended up with more than half the cruise at sea!! As ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Not a nearly what I had expected.

Review for a South America Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

Schwarro
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It is hard to compared cruise companies, especially if the itineraries are quite different, but it seems that comparisons between SilverSeas and Regent Seven Seas makes sense. They are both considered Ultra Luxury. We have sailed several times on Silver Seas and have been quite happy. We chose Regent for this trip because of time and itinerary. Relative to SilverSeas, Regent was as or somewhat ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Disappointing Journey on the Amazon River

Review for a South America Cruise on Seven Seas Voyager

beachlovers817
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary to the Amazon and because we had been on a fantastic cruise on the Regent Explorer last fall. There was no comparison between the 2 experiences and we brought another couple with us on the Voyager after telling them how great Regent is! The cabins & public spaces on the Voyager need to be completely redone but really I think Regent should just sell ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

COVID-19 ABOARD

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Shadow

Ozzibroad
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful. On the 2nd port this time we were put into lockdown in our cabins while a patient results were awaited and unfortunately he was positive for Covid-19 15 March 2020 End of cruise holiday. Food is excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

The Amazon

Review for a South America Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

mogarian
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to visit the Amazon. It was worth the price of many sea days (which we normally try to minimize). We just returned, arriving in Miami Jan 6, 2020. It was a solid 4 star experience, based on 20 cruises on 12 cruise lines. The all-inclusive feature is nice, although for those of us who don’t drink, free alcohol is not a benefit. Not being nickel-dimed is worth it, unlike certain cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Poor cuisine and lack of variety

Review for a South America Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

werthdesign
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were excited to take this cruise because we wanted to visit the Amazon. Additionally friends had told us how wonderful Regent Cruise lines is The shore trips were marginal and poorly executed. The guides were extremely inexperienced and lacked knowledge The best bird sightings were at the zoo in Manaus. Not what we expected. The food was barely average. It lacked creativity and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

vibration stern staterooms

Review for a South America Cruise on Sirena

arthur bakvis
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

For us it was a good time to travel in this region. We expected a nice quiet room on the stern of the ship in between the owners staterooms on deck 7. However the vibration of the propellorshaft or engine are realy bad. It disturbs your sleep. Your bed and room are shaking enormes. We did not have this problem before on the Insignia. And the explanation of the concierge sofar is that we are on a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Just OK

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Muse

englishusa
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have sailed Silver Seas more than 600 days and got to know and befriend the crew on other ships. Knowing that SS chose the cream of the crew for Muse I wished to join them. The crew exceeded my expectations. As the ship is new there were very few visual or maintenance problems. The inexpensive art works were not great. My major problem was the dining experience. Firstly, and mainly, the in cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

The Captain did an excellent job commanding the ship, and the ship was great.

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Muse

Hubert Sokolski
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Wanted to see Rio and the Christ the Redeemer statue. Also, having cruised the western end (Peru) of the Amazon, we were interested in seeing the eastern end. From a nature and wildlife perspective, the Peruvian Amazon was much better and far less commercial. The small cruise ship there, however, only held about a dozen passengers and was nowhere nearly as luxurious as the Muse. Regarding the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Fantastic crew, ship, great itinerary

Review for a South America Cruise on Silver Muse

iregularkev
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

lets start by saying this was the best holiday we ve ever done. Rio through the Amazon up to Florida. What made it so good, everything. Crew were amazing, service unbelievable, food excellent. I read some poor reviews before I embarked , cannot understand where they came from as we had a delightful experience. 25 days on board meant that we got to know all the crew including the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Rio de Janeiro to the Caribbean
Rio de Janeiro to the Caribbean Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.