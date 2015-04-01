I love cruising and I would never again sail with Cunard if possible.
The cruise had average entertainment on offer, that I was able to attend.
Appalling internet service. Service from the Pursers Office was non-existent.
No feedback to the passengers. Covid was onboard when the ship berthed in Fremantle, but no one was informed.
My elderly father (fully vaccinated) contracted Covid ...
The cruise (Voyager of the Seas) was OK but not to the standard of a previous cruise (Radiance of the Seas).
Voyager - - Entertainment - Good, with some shows being excellent.
- Food - Average. In many cases it seemed to have been thrown on the plate.
- Wait Staff - Excellent service. They did their very best to please. However, it was obvious they were ...
We are a family of seven, two adults and five boys ages 15, 13, 9, 7 and 4. Two friends of ours where travelling too. We have done 16 cruises; for our friends this was their third cruise. All up we have sailed on six different ships before this one.
We were really looking forward to this cruise, we had great expectations considering that we have never been on a ship this big and add to that the ...
It was our very first RC cruise. Overwhelming is an understatement, we didn't know what to look at or do first. Finding our way around the ship for the first 2 days was the biggest challenge. Of course the kids wanted to do everything at once! Ice skating, flow rider, basketball, shuffle board, arcade...... the list goes on.
There was loads to keep us occupied and when there wasn't we played ...
We were a big family group of 14, ranging from 6 yrs to 70's! We had a great time.
Checkin was good, no problems there!
Our cabin was small but fine. Our cabin attendant was Francis, and he kept our cabin lovely and clean and was always very friendly and attentive.
We only ate at the Windjammers (buffet) twice in the two week cruise, mainly because we prefer full service! The food was ...
We sailed out from Fremantle ,and we had been upgraded to a junior suite 1352 from cabin 1692 d1 stateroom .had great cruise for 14 nights mainly ate in main dinning every night and had very good food every time ,windjammers was hit and miss ,rc need to look at the food there I would rate it a 3 out of 10 while main dinning was an 8 .
We had the ultimate drink package ($52 aud) for us and ...
As Diamond cruisers we have been on a number of different RCL ships. This was our first Asia cruise and the destinations were important to us. We have travelled on Navigator so were expecting similar with Voyager. Embarkation was really great and were on board in 30 mins. Staff were fine and there appeared to be no problems. Got into our room about 1pm and it was very clean and neat and furnishing ...
We just arrived home after a month on the Voyager. We have been on about 20 cruises with more than a few cruise companies This was our first time with Royal Caribbean and will be our last.
Things started to go wrong within the first hour of boarding the ship. We had pre purchased the Ultimate Drinks package. On our first attempt to use it to get a glass of Champaign (Moet) we were told that ...
When selecting a cruise you have to be very careful of both timing (school holidays) and number of guests onboard. We recently went on the Voyager of the Seas and had an awful time. It was school holidays so had 650 children onboard who I may say most of these children were so well behaved but the few who weren't well behaved were awful.
This is a large boat and unless you want to be harassed ...
Voyager of the Seas April 2015, out of Freemantle - Having sailed with other cruise lines I have a significant amount of underpinning knowledge to give towards this review ...
First things first - this is a very american style ship attempting to embed itself into the AU cruising market, as has other cruise lines before it, however, it has not done anywhere near the market research of other ...