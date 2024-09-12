Trans-Ocean Cruises

Cruise ship wake or trail on ocean surface (Photo: Alena Stalmashonak/Shutterstock)

We found you 19 cruises

Silver Nova
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

18 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

13 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

268 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Silver Nova
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

16 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Silver Ray
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

14 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

16 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

35 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

29 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

35 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

280 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

20 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

358 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

280 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

358 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

280 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

62 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
Transoceanic Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Crystal Serenity

Crystal Serenity

17 Reviews
Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)

SeaDream I

SeaDream I

46 Reviews
SeaDream II

SeaDream II

43 Reviews
Silver Dawn

Silver Dawn

62 Reviews
Silver Moon

Silver Moon

35 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse

Silversea Silver Muse

268 Reviews
Silver Nova

Silver Nova

23 Reviews
Silver Ray

Silver Ray

Silversea Silver Shadow

Silversea Silver Shadow

280 Reviews
Silversea Silver Spirit

Silversea Silver Spirit

358 Reviews
Silversea Silver Whisper

Silversea Silver Whisper

232 Reviews
Silversea Silver Wind

Silversea Silver Wind

197 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.