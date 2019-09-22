This is a review of a 5 day 4 night “Test” cruise on NCL’s Encore from Seattle to Ketchikan and return. The intent of the review is to share what cruising is like in COVID times as cruise-lines try to restart the cruise experience. NCL calls this the “Great Cruise Comeback”. I remind readers that this is just one persons observations. suggestions and thoughts. I will also preface the review in ...
We have been on many cruises and have sailed on just about every cruise line and found this ship to be very well planned with ample space so as not to feel crowded with a full ship. Be sure to head to the observatory- best spot on the ship!
Embarkation was very fast and easy. Luggage was delivered to the room within 3 hours to the room. A few items missing upon check-in however any issue that ...
Embarkation - You'll see me saying time and time again, Haven is the way to go! The dedicated Haven security line and lounge to fill out forms was awesome! The parking garage being across the street from the terminal (accessible by sky bridge) was quite nice as well. One problem was when we took the elevator to the floor that said embarkation, the door was secured so we had to get backs downstairs ...
We were on the last cruise of the Alaska season for the NCL Bliss. The people where excellent even for the last cruise. The food was great. The ship was beautiful with lots of activities. The race track was a lot of fun. We really enjoyed the comedians. Saving the best for last - the casino was non smoking. They have a glassed in Casino for the smokers. We ate dinner at 3 specialty places - ...
We left from Seattle, and arrived the day before ship departure. We stayed at Hotel Ändra, highly recommended and great location. We were pleasantly surprised and had a great time exploring Pike Market, Space Needle etc. We actually would have spent more time here! But we came for a cruise, and it sure delivered. This ship is absolutely fantastic, but what makes it even more of a spectacular ...
Every staff person we came across was friendly and very helpful. These people work hard to make our cruise the best possible. We got a card to pick a Hero on the cruise. I couldn't pick just one. They all were heroes. There is so much hard work that goes on behind the scenes to keep everything running smoothly. I don't think we even saw a small portion of what all these people do for us. ...
First trip to Alaska and stayed in a solo stateroom which had the private lounge area. Felt the ship was too large w way too many passengers and felt like you were in a small city of strangers who weren't always too friendly and who used their family members to save lounge chairs, observation deck seating, buffet seating, etc. so as a solo traveler you were kind of out of luck. Will never travel ...
I wanted to explore a new destination Alaska and what better way than on a cruise ship especially the Norwegian Bliss which was designed for Alaska Cruises. I've been on several Norwegian Cruises over the years and to me they are very well organized especially with both the embarkation and disembarkation. A lot of people don't understand that the disembarkation process depends a lot on custom but ...
This was our first Cruise, it was great to see Alaska. I would like to say that Jake the cruise director was lots of fun and did a great job in keeping everyone happy and laughing all the time. Being our first cruise I would like to say that the food was fair, went to a few of the show and they were great. Some of the special dinning were fair to middle. The store were lots of fun to shop at. The ...
High marks for Norwegian Cruise Line! The ship was wonderful, the service was very good, and the scenery was tremendous. It was a great way for my wife and I to celebrate our 25th anniversary. A few minor annoyances worth noting: 1) There aren't enough elevators for a ship this large, so plan on waiting several minutes before one becomes available; 2) Every time you walk onto the ship or into a ...