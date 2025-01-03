firstly I would say that the cruise is better than average but less than very good. we are in a stateroom on level 10 with a balcony, the room is very well-equipped, the ship was upgraded in 2022, air con and the bed is very comfortable.
the plus factors, a good range of restaurants with all the food being of a high standard and something for all tastes. entertainment is reasonable and there ...
Overall I was disappointed with this cruise. I was very excited due to the ports we were visiting. But due to bad weather we ended up on sea for three days. When we had better options to dock. But whatever the capitan wants he gets. Not like the cruise was three thousand per person or anything. Also the food was below average and you had to add salt and pepper to everything. The entertainment was ...
First cruise on NCL and so far, last cruise on NCL. Buffet is chaos due to very poor, choppy layout and not enough seating. Food is basic and worst I’ve seen across many cruise lines.
Room steward does a good job but we’ve seen him exactly 2 times in a week. Don’t know his name. Drink package does not include bottled/packaged water or coffee from coffee shop…ridiculous.
Biggest ...
Basically, this was a nice ship with a good-size balcony stateroom and great excurions... with pretty awful food. We're a good mix of four people: in our group of four, we had a diabetic, someone with Celiac Disease and an egg allergy, a vegetarian, and me... I can eat anything. This cruise was pretty bad about options for vegetarians and gluten free people and not great for the quality of food ...
This was our 11th cruise with NCL (29 total), there will not be another. Last NCL was on the Getaway in 2017, which wasn’t the best but nowhere near this. Entertainment is absolutely dire with the exception of the Choir of Man, service is standoffish and at times outright rude, staterooms are not refreshed (no turndown/towel replacement and no bedding change at all over 7 days!) and definitely ...
This Cruise is a great choice if you don’t want to do any of the fun attractions. Half of the mini golf holes don’t work. The race track is very time limited and not as fast as it seems, as well as the interactive fun game on the speed way observation deck, there are many missing, and do not work. The Buffet is very small and always crowded. Also on the upper decks it smells pretty strongly of ...
Outdoor furniture very worn and filthy. Pool towels filthy. Floors and carpet dirty and worn. Cabin walls very thin always heard the cabins TV next to us. Entertainment very average. The ship has 6 hot tubs only 4 ever had water in them and they are only 5' in diameter always full. The water slides were never working the entire cruise. Crew seemed confused and uninformed a lot when asked ...
Extremely mediocre. For beginners, multiple passengers including myself got food poisoning from undercooked chicken that is no longer deep fried. The food on the ship is bland, very mediocre and the lack of options was disappointing. On the NCL app the specialty restaurants said reservations not required, however, every restaurant was filled and so using your specialty dining credit was ...
Boarding was easy but they only opened one dining room while finishing cleaning rooms - there were nowhere enough tables. Every excursion was a cluster. Team managing excursions needs to be replaced. Loved excursions on 4 previous Carnival cruises and never had one problem - these excursions were not well described and directions were poor. Had 2 good excursions out or 6. Then the line failed ...
I am currently on a two week NCL cruise to the Panama Canel, and it's the worst cruise experience I've ever had. We did an NCL cruise several years ago and it was great. They have gone downhill very dramatically. You can just tell everything provided is the cheapest they can possibly find, from the food, the bath soap, the drinks, the coffee, the toilet paper, to the entertainment. The towels are ...