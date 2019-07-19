Review for Celebrity Solstice to Alaska

I booked this particular ship due to the itinerary as it related to the time in port in the three Alaska ports. The hours in port were longer and or better to my liking than the other cruise lines I explored when planning this trip. Out of the 5 cruises I have been on (3 Carnival, 1 Royal Caribbean, and this one on Celebrity.) This was the overall worst of the 5 cruises. The only highlights was ...