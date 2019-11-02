  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Norwegian Southampton Cruise Reviews

Haven pool
Balcony view
Haven
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
407 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 407 Norwegian Southampton Cruise Reviews

Shore was great, Norwegian not so much

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Chronicpatriot
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

When we landed at London Heathrow, we were able to find Norwegian without an issue. They had a kiosk stand in the middle of the arrivals terminal after baggage claim. We proceeded to the bus to take us to the pier, which was a new pier for the ship to leave from in Southampton. We (everyone going on the bus) left our checked luggage to be transported via truck to the pier. Once we arrived at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

I was on the media tour (11-12 to 11-13, 2019)

Review for Norwegian Encore to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Consciousone
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The ship is beautiful. The decor is really done well. The food is awesome. The layout of the ship is fine. However on some levels you have use the stairs move around to different parts of the ship. You can use the elevators but its a little confusing. I enjoyed the ice shop and the comedy club, The bars are similar to most ships. There is not enough real security to take care of real ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

The Inaugural

Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic

User Avatar
SevenSeas83
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our first inaugural cruise. We would definately do another. The shows were all excellent. The entertainment in the Observation Lounge should have lasted longer into the evening. Ending at 10pm was to early. The ships 3 piece band should have played there. They were wonderful and needed a bigger room to play in. Overall the Lounge was underutilized! The activities in the atrium were fun but when ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

The ENCORE of the breakaways-plus ships

Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic

User Avatar
BstnCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

ENTERTAINMENT-my 11th NCL cruise and still can say the sound techs still don’t know what they are doing in their field. Choir of Men are very talented. The sound tech had no ability to mix the background vocals- they couldn’t be heard. During his stage performance, the hypnotist more than once gave them directions on turning the volume of his microphone up. Christopher Caress, hypnotist was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom

Inaugural & Transatlantic Cruise...What's Not To Like?

Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic

User Avatar
owsaw
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall all these CC reviews are fair and accurate. Being an Inaugural cruise with roughly 50% occupancy our experience most likely will not be the norm on a full boat in season. Still all of pros & con assessments noted in the prior reviews can be expected. We read Cruise Critic Reviews as part of our decision making process. Keeping this in mind these are our views and suggested ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Disappointing design choices by NCL in their newest fleet addition

Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic

User Avatar
TravelGalValerie
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Overall NCL Encore seems like a downgrade from it's Breakaway Plus class sisters/predecessors. NCL has removed some outside public deck space in favor of an expanded Vibe Beach Club (requires purchase of a pass, limited availability, adult-only). The lounge chairs in Vibe are not as comfortable or nice as previous iterations of Vibe and have allowed NCL to cram in more people. Parts of Vibe are ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-facing Balcony Stateroom

Latest but not the best in class

Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Single Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Having completed inaugural cruises on Breakaway, Getaway,Escape and Bliss. The latest new ship Encore was booked when first released. This was my 18th NCL Cruise (around 30th Cruise overall) and 6th trans-Atlantic crossing. Embarkation at Southampton was incredibly swift as per the norm, was onboard by 11:30AM with first drink ready, Having sailed on the Bliss in 2018 there was no need to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Wonderful Inaugural Transatlantic Crossing!

Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic

User Avatar
pondxrosser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise number 10, our third transatlantic crossing, and also our third cruise on Norwegian. The Encore was beautiful! We had an aft facing balcony stateroom which was adequately spacious, very comfortable bed, decent storage and good size bathroom. The weather wasn’t the greatest so the outside activities open were minimal. However, the Observation Lounge on deck 15 more than made up for it! We ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-facing Balcony Stateroom

Inaugural trans Atlantic , non stop Southampton, UK to NewYork , USA.

Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic

User Avatar
expatriate
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Basically used as transport from the UK to the Caribbean, we had time to take this trip as part of our itinerary to reach home. Southampton check in -very quick and efficient the only flaw was NCL’s oversight in prebooking information in failing to advise that documentary proof of ESTA is required. Ship-We had anticipated some shortcomings as this voyage was essentially a shake down , ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Good, not great.

Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Ragann63
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Chose this for the crossing, our first. Booked adjoining mini-suites. Stay away from Deck 9! Rooms are above the clubs and music is crazy loud. Southampton is a great town full of personality and history. Spend a few extra days there. Don’t miss the Titanic part of the SeaCity Museum. Food on board was iffy at best. Bland, tended to be over cooked and frequently saw items from lunch buffet ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Find a cruise

