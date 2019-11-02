Review for Norwegian Dawn to Europe - All
Sail Date: May 2022
Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony
Review for Norwegian Encore to Europe - British Isles & Western
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom
Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom
Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Spa Balcony Stateroom
Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom
Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Aft-facing Balcony Stateroom
Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic
Sail Date: November 2019
Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Aft-facing Balcony Stateroom
Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony
Traveled with disabled person
Review for Norwegian Encore to Transatlantic
Sail Date: November 2019
Cabin Type: Mid-ship Mini-Suite with Balcony