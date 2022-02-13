We chose this cruise because although we had sailed QM2 several times Transatlantic, we had never been on the QE. The dates fit our schedule—sail the QM2 over to Southampton, a week in England and sail the QE back Southampton to Fort Lauderdale. Our leg was the beginning of the QE’s longer leg, she will be sailing over a month, all the way to Alaska. My observations:
Embarkation in Southampton ...
We chose a back to back cruise to celebrate our birthdays. The first 12 nights we were Club Balcony and the second 17 nights on Princess Grills. I will talk about dining later.
The Club Balcony we chose was on deck 7 with an extended very large curved balcony, the stateroom is similar to most other balcony cabins but at an increased cost due to the Club Dining. Most Club Balconies offered are ...
Finally, at, I think, our seventh attempt we made it back on to a Cunard ship, and enjoyed ourselves very much. We have cruised with Cunard many times and were pleased to see everything was much as expected, with a few differences because of Covid.
By far the worst part was embarkation which took about an hour and three quarters rather than the usual 20 minutes. I’m not sure why this was, ...
Great to be back on board the QE even if for only 4 days. Our first cruise for 30 months since the pandemic. Fast efficient check in. Pleased with covid precautions still in place. Ship very clean and the food and services all to a very good standard considering the circumstances. Special mention to Antonio for looking after us so well (again) in the Britannia Restaurant. Entertainment most ...
Having spent 2 weeks on QE in November on a cruise to the canaries & maderia in a standard balcony cabin I thought it would be useful to some to compare experiences of a short trip to Amsterdam in princess grill in March.
The first obvious difference is space. The princess Grill cabin was approx a third bigger overall, however contains a walk in dressing area with a spacious bathroom with a ...
As regular cruise travellers with American cruise lines (20+) we were excited to try a short cruise on Cunard. We booked this four night cruise on Queen Elizabeth from Southampton to Amsterdam.
The first impression of this Ship was good but our experience soon went spiraling down. The Stateroom attendant was initally pleasant but ignored us after the first meeting. The bed sheets were not ...
This is my first cruise on QM2 after having lost my dear brother and sister in law within 5 days last year. Started off very well, poor tour in St Thomas but we did get a partial credit. Kings Court Is always very busy struggle to avoid other people when carrying food though the waiters do sometimes assist me if they see me struggling. Our steward was fantastic until he disappeared but was ...
Having been five cruise lines, I as a person of color have never been so insulted and felt so discriminated against than we did on board our recent trip to Norway on the Queen Elizabeth. From the public demeaning ways the staff of color were treated by the white management, to the impatience of the excursion desk rep with my wife's Japanese accent (who received a college education in the US), from ...
There are limited areas where you can find a sun lounger round the pool. We went to to Pavilion Pool starboard on Deck 9, several times, as that is where the sun was. The bad news is that Deck 10 starboard is smoking. Every day we would be made to feel sick and asthma triggered by the bank of smokers a few feet above puffing away. There was one particular 'gentlemen' who every day would take ...
Have cruised many times but this was our first cruise on a Cunard ship. Arrived at Southampton docks - testing very quick - results very quick but car-park drop off area busy. Welcome greeting as we stepped onto the ship and given directions to our balcony cabin - very good and roomy.
All meals good. We had breakfast in the Buffet which was a one way system with food served onto our plates ...