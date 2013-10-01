We selected this 10 day cruise from Valencia to Casablanca, which departed on Oct 26, 2022, based on its itinerary and that it would be sailing alongside of Sea Cloud II.
Valencia, Ibiza, Malaga and Cadiz were the ports in Spain. We took ship excursion in Ibiza (eBikes) and Cadiz (to Seville).
In Morocco, Tangier and Casablanca were the ports of call. We took a ship excursions in Tagier to ...
Me and my wife are sailors since appr. 1976. We own a sailboat in the Mediterranean sea . Because my wife don`t share my dream crossing the Atlantic on own keel and I refuse to go on board of one of those terrible looking large cruising ships, we find the Sea Cloud as good compromise for both of us.
Sea Cloud is a legend and has a special character. That`s why we choose it.
On a trans shore ...
I love sailing and wanted to visit Hermitage and experience educational lecturers on board
Food was good on 2-3 occasions better food on Oceania line although not a sailing ship
Cabin was cozy but it greeted me with a dead flower-not a good first impression and tissue on head floor-not good impression either
Service aboard was good but not up to 5 stars
Sails were up only 2 and half ...
A first rate experience all around on Sea Cloud II. Everything ran so smoothly. Super comfortable cabins and amenities. Gracious and skilled crew. There is nothing as exhilarating as seeing the crew set the sails! Friendly, bi-lingual staff members who cater to your every comfort. Tom Hook, the cruise director, is such a professional. Always efficient without seeming to break into a ...
An elegant grandmother, Sea Cloud is a four masted beauty from 1931. She has all the richness and character of a family possession designed by Marjorie Merriweather Post, and to this day it feels like her family ship and as a guest on board like you are a guest of the family. The service is warm and personable to a degree unmatched by any of the larger ships I have ever been on.
The Sea Cloud II ...
National Geographic charters the magnificent Sea Cloud 100 days a year. We sailed coastal Turkey and The Aegean up to Athens in May, 2014. Everything about this trip was amazing. The boat is an astonishment and the experience of being under sail on a 4 masted square rigger is something very special. With only 58 people on board, you get to know everyone and there's a casual friendliness that no ...
It was evident from the start that this tall ship cruise was a 5-star experience. There were 81 guests, mostly Germans. The ship’s language is English, so the captain gives his orders in English. Although, there were only 10-12 English speaking guests, we did not feel left out or uncomfortable. Many of the Germans spoke enough English to carry on a brief conversation. We had 2 ...
Ship - Accommodation & Service - 4/5
The ship lived up to its reputation and our Junior Suite accommodation was superb. It was probably the best cabin we have had on a number of cruises with perhaps the exception of the QM2. Things were spoilt a little on the second day when we noticed a terrible smell seeming to come from the bathroom which totally pervaded the whole cabin. We complained, but it ...